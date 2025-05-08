Every time I visit a school in Utah, from elementary classrooms to college lecture halls, I’m reminded of how lucky we are to live in a state that values high-quality education, invests in the next generation and puts our students first.

Utah’s education system is a model for the nation. We lead in innovation and academic outcomes. Our students are taught not only to read, write and think critically, but also to find their passion, gain confidence in themselves and reach for the stars.

This legacy starts and ends with our remarkable educators — the men and women who show up early, stay late and work hard each and every day with dedication and compassion to guide, support and shape students both in and out of the classroom. Behind every Utah success story is a great teacher.

I have a passion for education because of my parents. Growing up, I saw firsthand the positive impact teachers have on their students. My dad, a professor at Florida A&M University, and my mom, also an educator, devoted their lives to helping others learn. As a kid, I spent summers in my dad’s biology lab, watching his enthusiasm as his students discovered their passion. I saw personally the power a great teacher has to change lives.

As a dad, I wanted the best possible education for my six kids. It was my dream for them all to attend college in Utah, because I knew then what I know now: in Utah, we want our children and our education system to lead the world.

And the numbers prove it. The Beehive State has one of the highest high school graduation rates in the nation. Utah students consistently outperform national averages on critical benchmarks like the Nation’s Report Card, from 4th-grade math to 8th-grade reading proficiency scores.

As a state, we are driven to keep improving, and teachers are on the front lines of that mission every day, but they’re facing growing challenges. Whether it’s navigating new technologies, ensuring students stay motivated and engaged, adapting to diverse learning needs, or closing the achievement gaps after a disruptive pandemic, teachers carry a heavy workload. That’s why I believe we must do more than celebrate educators for one week a year — we must empower them.

On the House Education and Workforce Committee, I’m working every day with my colleagues and my team to support our teachers and return freedom and merit to our classrooms so these professionals can focus on what matters most: helping students learn. From getting rid of the federal government’s micromanagement, restoring local control, to ensuring classrooms are safe and supportive environments where both teachers and students can thrive, you have my full and total support.

To our teachers: thank you for being the heart of our education system. It’s because of your creativity, innovation and unwavering commitment that Utah’s students are smart, resilient and prepared to take on whatever dreams they desire.

This National Teacher Appreciation Week, and every week, we are so proud to recognize your talent and service to our state’s students and their futures. It’s because of you that the next small business owner, health care professional, law enforcement officer, public servant and all future leaders will be ready to rise, serve and thrive.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you. Your work matters, your impact on these kids lasts a lifetime, and your dedication will continue to shape our state and our nation for generations to come.