White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Friday, May 9, 2025, in Washington.

When The New York Times published an article about the proliferation of cross necklaces showing up in prominent places lately, the headline called them “a hot accessory at the intersection of faith and culture.”

Maybe that‘s not surprising, given that it wasn’t a religion reporter who wrote the article, but the writer who covers “shopping and fashion trends.”

That seems like a mistake.

This subject seems best considered from a place of faith — especially if the Times, like so many news organizations, is trying to better understand and represent religious conservatives.

To be fair, the article did acknowledge that the necklaces signal “the moral compass one shares with fellow Christians” and ”an expression of communion with other believers.”

And the writer interviewed a Latter-day Saint from Orem, Utah, about a cross necklace that she bought in Jerusalem, and correctly notes why it’s unusual for members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to wear the symbol. (As Gordon B. Hinckley, former president of the Church once explained, “... for us, the cross is the symbol of the dying Christ, while our message is a declaration of the living Christ.”

And yet, it seemed incongruous for the Times to include a photo of singer Chappell Roan (once described as an "R-rated Taylor Swift“) wearing a cross at the MTV Video Music Awards. That was a fashion accessory, not a statement of faith – much like pop star Madonna‘s use of religious symbols throughout her career. (Most recently, Madonna posed on Instagram with a rosary draped over her face.)

Most troubling was the implication of the article that the cross has become a new MAGA symbol — an idea that House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who wore one at his Capitol sit-in with Sen. Cory Booker, might protest.

Three years ago, a Deseret News/Marist poll found that more than 9 in 10 Americans were “comfortable” or “very comfortable” with people wearing religious symbols or attire. Remarkably, even 93% of people who do not practice a religion feel this way, as well as overwhelming majorities of both Republicans and Democrats, my colleague Kelsey Dallas reported.

And yet, there was a heated discussion in the comments of the New York Times, where some people denounced cross wearers as hypocrites, one saying they were “signaling their membership in the dominant power structure.” One person on social media called White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt a “fake Christian.”

Despite these kinds of attacks, it’s refreshing to see Christians feeling empowered to acknowledge their faith in the public square, particularly after years of having their faith mocked in pop culture, everywhere from movie theaters to ballparks.

It’s long past time to reclaim the cross from the likes of Madonna.

Lionizing Meryl Streep

Meryl Streep is one of America‘s most beloved actresses, and yet controversy continues to simmer over rumors that she will be cast as the lion Aslan in a Narnia movie planned for Netflix.

As Katy Faust wrote for Blaze Media, “C.S. Lewis didn’t invent Aslan as a charming character or a clever literary device. He was explicit: Aslan is Jesus.”

Casting Streep in that role amounts to a feminization of the Savior, Faust argues, and stems from a cultural effort “to make Jesus more ‘relatable’ — to transform Him into a comforting, affirming figure who justifies but never judges, listens but never leads, heals but never calls to repentance. It’s a sort of theological Build-A-Bear, assembled from our favorite traits and none of the hard ones."

While it’s been reported that Streep has already been offered the role, it’s unclear if she’s accepted it. Writing on his Substack, Rational Sheep, Terry Mattingly noted that Netflix has been quiet since the rumors surfaced, “not even issuing a non-denial denial.” The movie, based on the work of C.S. Lewis, is directed by Greta Gerwig, celebrated for her work on the films “Barbie” and “Lady Bird.”

The filmmakers best proceed carefully lest they have a “Snow White and the 7 Controversies” problem on their hands. Already people are saying they won’t see the film with Streep in the lead, with one person writing on X, “It’s one thing to endure Megan Markle and Snow White and read lots of irritating books. It’s entirely another to watch something sacred-adjacent be desecrated.”

Sign of the Times

While millions of Americans are struggling to make ends meet, there are still some of us that can afford to spend $99 on .... dog cologne.

As seen on the Ulta Beauty website, Dolce & Gabbana‘s “Fefé” is an “alcohol-free fragrance mist tailored specifically for dogs, drawing its inspiration from the unwavering love for Domenico Dolce’s loyal companion, Fefé. This gentle and delicate scent is crafted for a playful beauty routine.”

For the rest of us, there’s the self-serve dog wash at select locations of Tractor Supply for $9.99.

I wrote this week about “viewpoint diversity” and why it’s a concept that is so difficult for universities to embrace. It turns out that a task force at Harvard had urged the university to embrace political and religious diversity back in 2018 — it might have avoided its current fight with the Trump administration had it done so.

Also, Walter Kirn says that Trump is throwing “chew toys” to the media when he posts a picture of himself dressed as the pope, or mulls reopening Alcatraz. But the free Air Force One from Qatar seems like something different altogether.

