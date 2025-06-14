Crews work to install photovoltaic panels on racking at the Appaloosa Solar 1 project near Cedar City on Thursday, June 8, 2023.

While Congress debates whether to take a scalpel or sledgehammer to the federal tax credits supporting Utah’s clean energy economy, Senator John Curtis rightly calls for a common-sense approach in his recent op-ed. He understands that achieving American energy security requires setting aside politics and focusing on what works.

Over my career in energy, I’ve seen firsthand how federal policies have enabled billions in investment and created hundreds of thousands of jobs in every sector, from oil and gas to solar and wind. Clearway Energy, where I work, is investing more than $600 million in Utah’s economy with several energy storage projects in Beaver County and Iron County, with several more in the advanced planning stage. That’s just one example of how pro-business tax incentives have driven local job creation and economic growth.

But if Congress indiscriminately guts these credits, it will upend private sector investments in energy security and reliability when we need it most. Energy infrastructure requires long-term planning and policy certainty. When policies suddenly shift, it makes investing in America’s energy future uncertain.

I’m grateful for Sen. Curtis’ leadership and long-term perspective. Congress should follow his example: evaluate what’s working, and commit to stable, forward-looking energy policy that serves American interests. That’s how we’ll unlock innovation, strengthen national security, and achieve true American energy dominance.

Steve Ryder

Heber City