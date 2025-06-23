New homes in the Cold Spring Ranch community are pictured in Lehi on Thursday, March 28, 2024.

The American Dream rests on a promise: through hard work and determination, individuals and families can achieve homeownership, economic mobility and intergenerational prosperity. This promise faces unprecedented challenges. Polling by the Rainey Center reveals that 66% of Americans believe the American Dream is more challenging to achieve now than a generation ago.

Housing affordability is emerging as the primary barrier to economic advancement. In Utah, approximately 24% of Utah families and 27% of households spend more than 30% of their income on housing, exceeding the threshold economists use to define “cost-burdened” families. Utah needs more housing, yet in expanding access, we must preserve the environmental legacy that defines our state’s character.

Senator Lee’s comprehensive legislative approach offers a calibrated response balancing economic development with environmental stewardship. His public lands proposal centers on identification and development of underutilized federal lands through an environmentally conscious, economically sound approach.

The plan’s sophistication lies in precision. The HOUSES Act emphasizes federal lands near urban centers suitable for single-family housing development, addressing housing shortages where they are most acute. Rather than pursuing broad-brush land sales, the legislation authorizes the sale of over 2 million acres of underutilized federal lands while excluding national parks and designated wilderness areas. This targeted methodology ensures Utah’s treasured landscapes remain protected. It redirects development toward parcels that can meaningfully contribute to housing supply without compromising environmental integrity.

The legislation establishes a robust democratic framework for land selection. Community values and ecological considerations remain central to development decisions. Local communities nominate parcels for potential sale, which are then subject to public review by state and local leaders. This multi-tiered evaluation process serves as a democratic check and an environmental safeguard.

Critics arguing that any sale of public land threatens environmental interests misunderstand the democratic process this legislation creates. The proposal provides a pathway to both expand housing opportunities and protect natural heritage. These goals are not mutually exclusive.

Utah’s specific demographic and geographic constraints make this reform essential. Federal holdings encompass over 60% of Utah’s land area, limiting growth. In Utah County — which contains no national parks yet remains 44% federally owned — this constraint is acute. The county accounted for 43% of the state’s population growth last year and faces a projected housing shortage exceeding 30,000 units through 2030. The scale of Utah’s housing challenge requires proportionally significant solutions. Utilizing federal land represents a viable pathway to swift expansion of housing supply.

Homes under construction stand in Saratoga Springs on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Senator Lee’s legislative agenda extends beyond housing to address broader economic challenges through energy policy reform. The government can reduce energy costs by streamlining approval processes for energy development. Energy is a crucial component of household budgets that affects housing affordability indirectly, but significantly. We cannot address housing affordability in isolation. Energy costs, transportation infrastructure and economic opportunity are interconnected elements that policymakers must consider holistically.

The Rainey Center’s finding that 70% of Americans associate homeownership with personal success reflects a truth about economic mobility. Homeownership historically served as the primary vehicle for wealth accumulation among middle-class families, providing a foundation for intergenerational economic advancement. Individual financial security and the broader social fabric that has defined American opportunity are at risk. When housing becomes unaffordable, we deny entire generations access to this critical pathway to prosperity.

Thoughtful policy design achieves multiple objectives: expanding housing access, promoting fiscal responsibility and maintaining environmental stewardship. As part of the broader “One Big Beautiful Bill,” Senator Lee’s proposal represents a framework for transforming underutilized federal assets into community development resources while reducing the federal deficit.

The path forward requires neither abandonment of environmental protection nor acceptance of housing unaffordability as inevitable. Instead, it demands strategic thinking that recognizes how careful land use planning can serve both economic and environmental goals.

Through innovative leadership that values democratic participation and environmental protection, this legislation will allow Utah to model an approach to housing policy that other states can emulate. In doing so, we will restore the promise of the American Dream while preserving the natural heritage that makes that dream worth pursuing.

The moment demands the policy leadership that Senator Lee provides. Utah families facing an increasingly unaffordable housing market deserve both economic opportunity and a healthy environment. The time for incremental solutions has passed.