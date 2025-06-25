This article was first published in the Right to the Point newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each week.

The most interesting thing about President Donald Trump’s use of a harsh expletive Tuesday to describe the actions of Iran and Israel wasn’t the fact that he used the word — the president is famous for his locker-room language, and clearly hasn’t curbed it too much despite the best efforts of Franklin Graham.

The most interesting thing about it was that C-SPAN, that staid and sober outlet of public affairs programming, actually used the expletive in its tweet. Few others did. Most individuals and media organizations opted to use a euphemism when describing what Trump said.

I’m not the only person who noticed C-SPAN’s decision to go with the offensive word. Benjy Sarlin, an assigning editor at The Washington Post, shared C-SPAN’s post with the observation: “The video and quote hits 10x harder when it’s from the CSPAN account.”

The president was clearly angry when he told reporters, just before leaving for the NATO conference, “We basically have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard that they don’t know what the (expletive) they’re doing.”

“I’ve never seen the president that mad,” former Trump aide Steve Bannon said on his podcast, to which Axios reporter Marc Caputo replied, “I don’t envy anyone being on the Marine 1 helicopter ride with him afterward.”

The president’s remarks were shocking on more levels than the profanity. They provided an unexpected glimpse at the pressure the president has been under in the past week, how frustrated he was that events were not unfolding as he’d imagined. The moment, in other words, felt real, which is unusual in the scripted world of politics.

It was the sort of use of profanity that National Review’s Charles C.W. Cooke has argued is justified in order “to dispense with the euphemisms and the politesse, to throw up one’s hands in ‘incredulous,’ ‘impatient’ exasperation, and to step outside of ‘the customs of the age.’”

Many of us disagree with Cooke, believing that profanity, regardless of circumstance, always travels the low road. Newsmax’s James Rosen called the president’s swearing today “a new low in the annals of American public discourse.”

But Rosen also reminded us that the president’s critics have used the same word, most famously actor Robert de Niro at the Tony Awards in 2018. And Trump’s predecessor used an expletive to insult Fox News senior White House correspondent Peter Doocy, among other incidents.

The “new lows” keep coming every year when it comes to profanity, which may be the best reason of all for not using it — even when reporting on it.

Fox News and foreign policy

“The press doesn’t cause war, presidents do,” proclaimed a headline in The Atlantic in 2018.

In that article, Princeton professor Julian E. Zelizer was taking Trump to task for tweeting that the press can cause a war to start.

“The media doesn’t have the capacity to ‘cause’ a war nor is there actually a ‘media’ that speaks with one voice on anything,” Zelizer wrote.

But one news outlet does seem to have more sway when it comes to the current president, and that’s Fox News, longtime journalist and media analyst Margaret Sullivan says.

Writing on Substack before the U.S. bombed nuclear facilities in Iran, Sullivan said, “If President Trump decides to strike Iran, it may be in no small part due to his favorite media source — Fox News." In particular, Sullivan mentioned Sean Hannity and Mark Levin, two Fox News personalities known to have the ear of the president — Levin even had lunch with Trump earlier this month, reportedly urging the president to take military action against Iran.

Rolling Stone also weighed in on the subject with a headline that said “Fox News is demanding war with Iran. Donald Trump is listening."

This take is not exactly fair to the cable news juggernaut, given that Levin and Hannity are but two voices on a network that has many. Dana Perino was not demanding war with Iran, nor was Bret Baier. And presumably, Trump was listening just as much, if not more, to people within the Pentagon, the ones who pulled off that dangerous military operation with remarkable precision and stealth.

Still, Sullivan is right: most Americans would prefer that the people advising the president on Iran have long and distinguished resumes steeped in foreign policy and military ethics. And it’s troubling that so much of the discourse on Iran among the general public has been driven by hot takes and feuds.

