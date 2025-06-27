Two F-35s, piloted by Capt. Dario “Holster” Caminite and Capt. Jared “Caesar” Wesemann of the 388th fighter wing, 421st fighter squadron from Hill Air Force Base, fly over prior to the Utah Royals and Chicago Red Stars playing at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, March 16, 2024.

As Congress considers America’s defense priorities, our representatives should be mindful of the indispensable role the F-35 program plays in both Utah’s economic prosperity and America’s national security posture.

The F-35 Lightning II is a stealth fighter with advanced sensors and other capabilities that make the United States the dominant force in the sky. It is the cornerstone of America’s air power today and tomorrow.

From my vantage point at Veterans Trading Company, a proud supplier to the F-35 program, I have witnessed firsthand the tangible benefits this advanced aircraft brings to our state and the nation.

The state of Utah has an important role in aerospace innovation and advanced manufacturing. Companies throughout our state, including Veterans Trading Company, make up an intricate supply chain that supports the F-35. Our firm provides critical supply chain management and industrial distribution services and expertise to the program.

Before the F-35 undergoes final assembly, ingenuity and hard work from hundreds of suppliers across the country – including in Utah - goes into it. This collaborative effort underscores the strength of Made-in-USA manufacturing and the interconnectedness of our American defense industrial base.

Here in Utah, 20 local businesses directly contribute to the F-35 program, providing more than 4,600 good-paying, high-tech jobs for our skilled American workforce. This program acts as a significant driver of economic activity in our communities — an estimated yearly economic impact of more than $500 million.

The F-35 program is a powerful testament to Utah’s growing leadership in the aerospace and defense sector, a vital component of our state’s economy and a major employer. Alongside established industry giants, many small and mid-sized Utah companies are pushing technological boundaries and contributing significantly to our state’s economic vitality.

On a national scale, the economic advantages of the F-35 program are undeniable - supporting hundreds of thousands of jobs and generating billions in economic activity. These are the jobs of the future, demanding expertise in fields like advanced manufacturing, software development, and cybersecurity – precisely the kind of jobs that will keep America competitive in the 21st century. The robust supply chain underpinning the F-35 program strengthens our national industrial base and ensures we retain the critical skills necessary for future innovation.

Beyond its considerable economic impact, the F-35 is an indispensable asset for our national defense in an increasingly complex and volatile global landscape. Its unparalleled combination of stealth technology, advanced sensors, and formidable combat capabilities provides our warfighters with a decisive superiority. It is truly an unrivaled fighter aircraft.

In an era where potential adversaries, such as the People’s Republic of China, are rapidly modernizing their own military capabilities, maintaining our technological edge is paramount.

The F-35 is critical to ensuring our air dominance and the safety of our service members. It represents a vital step in modernizing our aging air fleet and ensuring we have the tools necessary to deter aggression and protect our national interests.

Critics of the F-35 program point to its costs, claiming it is the most expensive defense program in the world at $2.1 trillion. The Defense Department recently clarified this number: It’s the total cost of the entire program over a 94-year lifecycle, from 1994 through 2088. It takes into account all costs associated with the development, production, and sustainment of the F-35 – everything from depots and spare parts, to all personnel costs, and even fuel.

Imagine what the lifetime costs are of the U.S. nuclear submarine program. As the DoD notes, this lifetime, comprehensive cost figure is unique to the F-35 program - no other major weapons program is accounted for in this way.

Meanwhile, in the export market, the F-35 has won every foreign competition it has entered, including very exacting ones in Finland and Switzerland, where it won not just based on performance, but on cost as well. “Both procurement and operation costs are the lowest for this aircraft,” the Swiss government concluded in 2021. The current flyaway cost for an F-35A model is approximately $85 million per aircraft, significantly cheaper than less-capable fighters.

As Congress deliberates on critical budget decisions, it is imperative that Utah’s Congressional delegation ignores these misinformed critics and fully recognizes the dual importance of the F-35 program to our state’s economy and our nation’s security.

Investing in more F-35s provides our military with the best possible equipment; yet it also is a vital commitment to America and Utah’s workforce, fostering technological advancement, and ensuring America remains a global leader in aerospace and defense.

Supporting the F-35 is a strategic investment in both our prosperity and our protection.