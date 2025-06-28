Sen. John Curtis, R-Utah, speaks to media after a roundtable discussion, “Powering Utah’s Economy: Boosting Energy Production, Manufacturing, and Workforce Development,” with participants from Utah energy producers, local officials and business groups, at AES’ office in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 25, 2025.

As Republican members of the Utah Legislature, we want to thank Senator Curtis for his leadership in strengthening the renewable energy tax incentives included in the Big, Beautiful Bill. These provisions aren’t about expanding government. They are about providing certainty and stability so that private sector businesses can continue to invest in American energy with confidence. They are about protecting America’s energy security and strengthening our national defense. They are about keeping energy costs affordable for hardworking families in Utah.

Senator Curtis understands that America’s position in the world depends in large part on our “all of the above” energy strategy to produce energy domestically, reliably and affordably. Without a secure and diversified energy base, we put ourselves at the mercy of foreign adversaries, undermine the resilience of our economy, and leave critical industries and infrastructure vulnerable to supply shocks.

The tax credits in this bill are a clear example of smart, limited-government policy. They unleash the private sector to innovate, invest and lead without imposing burdensome government mandates. By providing certainty and stability for companies building long-term energy projects, these policies help ensure the continued operation and growth of America’s energy backbone, especially in rural and resource-rich states like Utah.

This is about stability and certainty for businesses. Whether it’s energy producers, manufacturers, small businesses or technology companies, every corner of the economy relies on consistent and secure energy. Senator Curtis knows that without a reliable energy supply, jobs are lost, growth stalls and our economy falters. These tax incentives give American businesses the confidence to build, expand and hire.

These credits support a diverse mix of technologies, including advanced nuclear, geothermal, hydrogen and others, many of which are being pioneered right here in Utah. That diversity of energy supply isn’t just good for innovation; it’s critical for resilience. A flexible, modernized energy system gives us the ability to adapt in times of disruption and keeps our infrastructure, military and economy running without interruption.

Energy security is national security. Whether in defense manufacturing, military readiness, or protecting our critical infrastructure from cyberattacks or foreign manipulation, America’s security begins with the ability to produce and control our own energy. This bill moves us further down that path, not by replacing traditional energy sources, but by making sure we have more options, more stability and more control over our own future.

Senator Curtis’s work reflects core conservative values: limited government, economic freedom and American self-reliance. He understands that the role of government is not to manage the energy sector, but to create the conditions where private enterprise can lead. These tax provisions do just that. They support jobs, help to keep energy costs low, strengthen domestic industry and ensure that Utah and the nation remain competitive in an increasingly unpredictable world.

We also recognize that there may be efforts underway to weaken or remove these energy tax credits in the final negotiations of the Big, Beautiful Bill. We encourage Senator Curtis and other members of Utah’s federal delegation to keep fighting for renewable energy tax credits in the bill. This is a critical opportunity to secure the kind of energy policy that serves Utah’s interests, upholds our conservative values and positions America to lead. We cannot let Washington turn back the clock on Utah’s future.

As we prepare to celebrate the 4th of July and honor the founding principles that make America exceptional, it’s worth remembering that true independence includes the ability to power our own future through American energy dominance. Senator Curtis’s leadership ensures that Utah, and the nation, can rely on secure, domestic energy guided by conservative values and economic freedom. His work is helping to build a stronger, more resilient America, one that protects its interests, fuels its prosperity and remains firmly in control of its destiny.

If we want America to remain strong for the next 250 years, we must make the right decisions today — decisions that protect our economy, our national security and our freedom.

Signed,

Representative Lisa Shepherd

Representative Dave Shallenberger

Representative Ray Ward

Representative Tyler Clancy