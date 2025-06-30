The recent mayoral primary in New York City sends a worrying signal to the rest of the Democratic Party and the United States more broadly.

New York City is widely considered to be one of America’s greatest cities and has the largest population of any American city. New York City is the most famous American city and a beacon of American culture into the world. It is also home to one of the most globally famous American landmarks — the Statue of Liberty. The mayor of that city has more political power, or at least influence, than probably any other mayor in America and arguably more than many politicians nationally. The mayor of New York City is a highly symbolic figure of leadership for many.

Zohran Mamdani won the New York City Democratic Party mayoral primary this week. So, why does this worry me? Zohran Mamdani is a staunch self-described socialist who champions radical wealth redistribution, complete public control of housing and grocery stores, and fiercely anti-capitalist policies, often prioritizing ideological purity over pragmatic governance — just to name a few things.

Before the primary, he was called out by the US Holocaust Museum for his apparent support of the phrase “globalize the intifada.” Intifada is a term used to describe occurrences of violence, murder and general terror against Israel. He was condemned by another New York politician, Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY), as “antisemitic” and “unfit to lead a city with 1.3 million Jews — the largest Jewish population outside of Israel.” Mamdani’s views, in my opinion, are tainted with extremism and prejudice that will further exacerbate the political divide in America.

So, this man — an extremist — wants political power over the largest American city and is now the Democratic nominee and heir apparent for that office. He has been endorsed, supported or congratulated by other leading Democratic party members and other Democratic-adjacent national political figures like Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-NY) and House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY). All these figures have a big voice in the Democratic Party of today, and they are all showing support for a politician who holds extreme views. Their approval, or at least tacit acceptance in some cases, sends a message to the party: Extreme socialist candidates are welcome here.

So, what is the national relevance of this? It is further evidence to me that the Democratic Party is increasingly out of touch with the American people. Mamdani’s ideology rebukes what the average American wants. His ideas run directly contrary to the ideals of this nation and are eerily similar to those that we have historically fought to contain across the globe. The situation in New York City is a dire warning to freedom-loving Democrats everywhere to take a serious look at what is happening in their party. The American Democratic Party is drifting, no … sprinting to the left and extremism. So please, Democrats, don’t let this continue to spread nationally. Save your party before it is too late! Extremism has no place in American politics.

It is time for Americans from both sides to come together in support of those fundamental ideals that make us Americans.