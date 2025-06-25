Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani takes selfies with supporters after speaking at his primary election party, Wednesday, June 25, 2025, in New York.

KEY POINTS Junior State Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani is set to become the Democratic candidate in the NYC's mayoral election.

He was relatively unknown a year ago but his grassroots campaign with thousands of volunteers skyrocketed him into political notability.

Political figures on both sides of the aisle have posted on social media about Mamdani's win over former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Zohran Mamdani, a 33-year-old socialist Democrat and State Assembly member, is set to become the Democratic candidate for New York City’s mayoral election.

If Mamdani is elected in November he will be the city’s first Muslim mayor.

Due to the city’s use of ranked-choice voting, the primary isn’t officially over yet as the losing candidates’ ballots will be redistributed to voters’ second-choice candidates until someone breaks the 50% threshold, per NPR.

But Mamdani declared victory after his closest competitor, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, conceded. In the first round of counting, Mamdani garnered 44% of the ballots followed by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo with 36%.

As Mamdani declared victory, Cuomo — who was seen as the race’s front-runner — conceded. Cuomo still has the option to run as a third party candidate in the general election.

“Tonight was not our night. Tonight was Assemblyman Mamdani’s night,” Cuomo told supporters at a campaign event, per The Times of Israel. “I want to applaud the assemblyman for a really smart and good and impactful campaign. Tonight is his night. He deserved it. He won.”

Cuomo had led almost every poll leading up to the election.

Mayoral candidate Andrew Cuomo speaks to supporters during a Democratic primary watch party, Tuesday, June 24, 2025, in New York. | Yuki Iwamura, Associated Press

“The Ugandan-born progressive mobilized young and first-time voters to pull off a stunning upset against the Democratic Party establishment in America’s most populous city, with implications for the rest of the country,” per NPR.

According to City Journal, Mamdani, a junior member of the State Assembly from Astoria in his second term, was relatively unknown a year ago.

“Combining social-media savvy with an army of zealous doorknockers, Mamdani has quickly transformed himself into a political force both loved and loathed,” per City Journal.

Liena Zagare with City Journal interviewed each of the candidates ahead of the primary. This is what she wrote about Mamdani: “The field’s furthest-left candidate, brought ideological focus. His proposals — free transit, housing as a right, universal public goods — resonate with younger, frustrated voters. But when pressed on cost or implementation, he defaulted to values.”

Zagare added that Mamdani offers voters moral clarity and urgency and that he has the movement but he does not have the operational plan.

Each of the primary’s candidates stressed the unaffordability of the city, but Mamdani campaigned almost exclusively on the cost of living.

Rob Henderson with The Times, wrote that Mamdani grew up privileged and doesn’t truly understand the struggles of the working class. He added that Mamdani’s plans to implement government-run grocery stores, free buses and a rent freeze could end up hurting the working class more than it would help them.

“Working class voters know that, with his unrealistic promises, Mamdani sounds like a kid running for student council who promises longer recess and endless free pizza. It sounds great until someone asks who’s paying for the pizza, or discovers that ‘longer recess’ means there’s no time to teach the 3Rs,” Henderson wrote.

Mamdani didn’t win among New York’s working class voters — instead his biggest supporters were educated, wealthier voters.

The Wall Street Journal wrote that Wall Street is “panicking” over the idea of Mamdani becoming mayor.

“Some of the world’s most influential and powerful financiers were left grasping to understand what Mamdani’s victory would mean for their industry — and whether they would leave the city," an article in the Journal said.

During Mamdani’s campaign he was accused of being both anti-Israel and antisemitic.

Throughout his campaign Mamdani has been supported by the Working Families Party, a far-left party that canvassed and threw events for the assemblyman.

“People are tired of a status quo that isn’t working for them. Zohran Mamdani’s campaign has sent shockwaves across the country and shown what’s possible when candidates have the courage to stay true to their values and speak authentically to working people,” said Maurice Mitchell the national director of the Working Families Party.

“That’s what the Working Families Party was built for. From the biggest city to the smallest of towns, we’re electing a new generation of candidates who will put working people first,” he added.

How politicians on both sides are reacting to Mamdani’s win

As the news of Mamdani’s assumed victory spread, political figures on both sides of the aisle have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the candidate.

Brad Lander, NYC’s comptroller, who took third in the Democratic primary and campaigned closely with Mamdani, posted on X in support of the Assemblyman.

“Hope and Solidarity won tonight, and will win again in November,” he wrote.

New York City’s current mayor, Eric Adams who plans on running as an independent in the general election posted on X following Cuomo’s concession.

“We deserve a mayor who will keep driving down crime, support our police, fight antisemitism, and stand up for working-class New Yorkers,” he said.

The Republican candidate for mayor, Curtis Sliwa also posted on X following Mamdani’s apparent win.

“Zohran Mamdani is too extreme for a city already on edge,” he wrote.

Laura Gillen, a Democratic congresswoman representing New York’s 4th District, posted a statement on X addressing the primary election.

“Socialist Zohran Mamdani is too extreme to lead New York City. His entire campaign has been built on unachievable promises and higher taxes, which is the last thing New York needs,” she wrote.

There have been people who have posted in support of Mamdani. Sen. Bernie Sanders posted on X congratulating Mamdani and his supporters.

“You took on the political, economic and media Establishment- and you beat them,” the senator wrote.

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., also congratulated Mamdani on X.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., who campaigned alongside Mamdani, also posted on X congratulating the nominee.

“Your dedication to an affordable, welcoming, and safe New York City where working families can have a shot has inspired people across the city,” she wrote.

President Donald Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr. responded to a post on X about Mamdani’s win, with a more pessimistic view.

“New York City has fallen,” he wrote.

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, also posted on X sharing his thoughts on NYC’s Democratic primary.

“Reject socialism,” he wrote. “Vote Republican.”

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., posted on X in support of Mamdani.

“Assemblyman Mamdani ran a strong campaign that relentlessly focused on the economy and bringing down the high cost of living in New York City,” he wrote.