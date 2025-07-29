Boat docks are dried up and unusable at the Antelope Island Marina on Tuesday, July 29, 2025. Water levels in the Great Salt Lake are low during a sustained drought.

To live in the West is to deal with weather extremes. If you were in Utah prior to the 2022–23 winter, you couldn’t escape the dire stories of a drought so bad three towns — Scofield, Echo and Hyde Park — ran out of drinking water.

Related These 3 towns ran out of water amid Utah drought

But then came a winter that broke many records, especially in the mountains. The Alta Ski Resort recorded 903 inches of snow. The state’s snowpack moisture level topped out at 30 inches in April of ‘23, breaking the old record of 26 inches.

And now, nearly the entire state is again in a moderate to severe drought. The period from January to June this year was the 17th driest on record going back to 1895, according to the U.S. drought monitor.

In an average June, Salt Lake City has five rainy days. This year, it had one.

Weather can be cruel

No wonder author Wallace Stegner wrote, “Water is the true wealth in a dry land.”

Weather in the West can be cruel. The mere existence of cities, towns and gleaming metropolitan areas that took root and flourished here is a testament to the faith and determination of settlers, combined with a relentless ability to plan for future generations.

Those traits are needed once again. National Weather Service meteorologist Alex DeSmet told KSL recently that he expects the drought “to gradually worsen as the summer progresses.”

The near-term solution is to conserve. A large share of the water available for personal use goes toward landscapes and plants which, under these conditions, are not necessary.

Sprinklers spray water in the Capitol Hill neighborhood in Salt Lake City on Monday, June 9, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

In May, state water managers said enough water should be available this year, regardless of how little rain the state receives. Beyond that, however, the future is unknown. Another dry winter would not recharge the system adequately. Residents must cut back on watering, even if that means letting lawns turn yellow.

Save the Great Salt Lake

State lawmakers have already invested heavily in mitigation efforts to keep the Great Salt Lake water level from shrinking, but next year’s legislative session should be a time to renew and update those efforts. The lake is a vital part of the Wasatch Front’s ecology, as well as its economy. The area’s continuing population growth must not come at the expense of its health.

Boat docks are dried up and unusable at the Antelope Island Marina on Tuesday, July 29, 2025. Water levels in the Great Salt Lake are low during a sustained drought. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

We note that a recently released Deseret News/KSL poll, conducted by HarrisX, found that only 65% of registered voters in Utah said they had heard recent news stories about Great Salt Lake water levels. That means 35% had not and were perhaps under the false notion that all was well.

However, 76% said they were at least somewhat concerned about water levels, with only 24% showing little concern. That is a decent starting point, but more awareness is needed.

A strong plurality, 32%, said they prefer that governments use incentives, rather than punishments, to urge people to use less water. Only 7% supported water companies charging more for usage above a certain threshold.

Incentives, not punishments

Governments have various tools for urging residents to conserve. Generally, punitive efforts tend to degenerate into shaming, with neighbors reporting on neighbors.

We’ve been down this road before. Respondents to the poll showed a good understanding of human nature. Utahns in the past have reacted well to the need to use less water during extreme droughts, but incentives are likely to increase good behavior. Subsidies for water-wise landscapes would go a long way. We also like the idea of charging more for water after a basic usage threshold is reached, even though this is clearly unpopular.

When supplies are down, prices rise. That’s simple economics.

The same poll found 50% saying they already are watering less. That’s a good start, but the other half needs to catch on.

It is important to remember that droughts are not permanent. Utah provides historical water charts at drought.gov that clearly demonstrate this. Going back to the 1800s, years of dire drought were followed by times of plenty.

The key is to plan as thoroughly for dry conditions as for floods, remembering that the American West always has tested the limits of human endurance.