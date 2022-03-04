People will be allowed to enter a lottery for a permit online beginning Jan. 3, 2022. It’ll cost $6 to enter the lottery and $3 per person among lottery winners of a group. The initial lottery will close on Jan. 20, 2022, for permits between April 1 and May 31, 2022. Another lottery window will begin April 1, 2022, for permits between June 1 and Aug. 31, 2022. On July 1, the window will open for permits between Sept. 1 and Oct. 31, 2022. Permits will for Dec. 1, 2022, through Feb. 28, 2023, will first go on sale on Oct. 1, 2022. The $6 application fee is nonrefundable, according to park officials.