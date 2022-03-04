Outdoors
A recent study led by BYU researchers says it appears Utah elk know when they’re being hunted. Elk tend to move from public to private land during hunting season.
Although it might be the year of the Great Salt Lake in the legislature, two bills that lawmakers say will help Utah Lake have moved through the Utah House and are headed for the Senate.
Air quality, drought and the cost of living are on the minds of Utah voters.
North Face, Patagonia, others threaten boycott if trade show returns to Salt Lake City
Both options — an 8-mile gondola that would take the public to Snowbird or Alta, or an enhanced bus system with a widened road — don’t currently fit Sen. Jake Anderegg’s criteria.
Simply put, “it’s big,” says Jon Benson, president of Lake Restoration Solutions. “The problem is big.” But there’s increasing criticism coming from the public, Utah County towns and lawmakers.
Why the deputy secretary of Interior says these federal funds are ‘coming at just the right time’ to help Utah drought
“To be able to actually get these projects across the finish line, couldn’t be more urgent or more critical,” says Tommy Beaudreau, Interior deputy secretary
Yes. It happened. Million year old precious dinosaur tracks in Utah were damaged by their own caretakers, the Bureau of Land Management. What happens next and can this be made right?
Lake Mead, Lake Powell and the Great Salt Lake all hit record lows over the summer and into the fall — but unlike the two reservoirs, there is little framework for how Utah should respond to its shrinking saltwater lake.
The Utah Lake Restoration Project is being touted as a solution to the toxic algal blooms, and invasive plants and fish contributing to the lake’s declining health. But the proposal has been met with stiff opposition.
Is it a wolf, or a wolf-dog hybrid? Neither. Dead canine found in Duchesne is a German shepherd, officials say
It’s safe to say that for any wolf enthusiasts hoping to confirm a sighting of the elusive animal in Utah, the news left them with their tail between their legs.
The fight over the future of Utah Lake heats up as stakeholders meet to discuss island plans, development
For years, Utah Lake has been plagued by toxic algal blooms, invasive plants and fish and increasing demand for water from rapidly expanding Utah County.
The announcement is the latest in over a year of negotiations that recently heated up after patrollers raised over $100,000 in a GoFundMe and voted to authorize a strike.
On Monday, search and rescue crews took off into Zion National Park after reports of a backpacker stranded in snow. Add that to the list of hundreds of rescue attempts in the southern Utah park since 2018.
With winter well underway across the West, backcountry skiers, snowboarders and snowmobilers are taking to the mountains to enjoy the fresh snow that blanketed much of the region since the holidays.
Twenty gray wolves were shot and killed after wandering from the park — 15 were killed in Montana, and five killed in Idaho and Wyoming.
Millions of Americans live near abandoned, toxic oil and gas wells. What does the government plan to do about it?
The program is being touted as an economic boost, and stakeholders say workers will be in demand to plug the wells, remediate the land and remove old infrastructure.
Is it a wolf, or a wolf-dog hybrid? Wildlife officials investigating after dead canine found in Duchesne
Utah hunters found what could be the first wolf discovered in the state in years Tuesday, although officials from the Division of Wildlife Resources say the animal, found dead on the side of the road in Duchesne County, is likely a hybrid.
On Sunday, as many Utahns took to the mountains — some inside the resort boundary and some outside — the Central Wasatch saw some big avalanches.
It’s time to raise awareness of the health benefits of nature, take actions to protect nature and enhance accessibility to nature for all.
In a state that rarely sees union battles, Park City ski patrollers are entering their 47th bargaining session
As the busiest time of the year for Utah’s ski areas comes to a close, Vail-owned Park City Mountain Resort still hasn’t successfully negotiated a contract with its ski patrol union.
Monday’s alert was the first time that the Wasatch Front had ever received such a warning because it is “a relatively new type of warning for the western United States,” the National Weather Service tweeted early Tuesday morning.
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
As the housing market continues to rage in the West, it’s putting even more pressure on developers to subdivide. The result? Agricultural land is getting gobbled up.
Some of the most amazing discoveries include the largest dinosaur to ever roam Australia, an armored dinosaur discovered in Patagonia, and a critter found in Utah’s Canyonlands National Park.
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said it was past time for the lower basin states to scale back water use.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacting hotels and national park visitation, Utah state parks, the ski industry and recreation-based retail have all increased in popularity.
A winter storm warning remains in effect for much of Central Utah, with eastern parts of the state in a hazardous weather outlook.
The pilot program will begin on April 3, 2022, and remain in place through Oct. 3, 2022, for those driving to the park. During that time, those driving to the park will have to get a ticket in advance to enter the park, where they can remain as long as they want that day.
Utah may be overusing its Colorado River allotment. That could lead to unprecedented cuts in water use
While some lawmakers have argued that Utah has a surplus of water rights allotted under the compact, the report claims the state is actually in a deficit.
Clark, Wyoming saw a powerful, 118-mph gust Sunday amid a snowy winter weekend with high winds and icy conditions for large swaths of the western U.S.
As President Joe Biden’s Administration continues to promote green energy over fossil fuels, critical minerals — and the Western states where they are mined — will play a key role in the transition.
Gondola? Buses? How do Utahns want to solve ski traffic in this crowded canyon? The answer may surprise you
Here’s what Utahns favor, according to a new poll. The Utah Department of Transportation is currently weighing two options: an 8-mile gondola that would take the public to Snowbird or Alta, or an enhanced bus system with a widened road.
The negative impact climate change could have on winter has been discussed at length, but an October study paints maybe the most grim prediction to date.
People will be allowed to enter a lottery for a permit online beginning Jan. 3, 2022. It’ll cost $6 to enter the lottery and $3 per person among lottery winners of a group. The initial lottery will close on Jan. 20, 2022, for permits between April 1 and May 31, 2022. Another lottery window will begin April 1, 2022, for permits between June 1 and Aug. 31, 2022. On July 1, the window will open for permits between Sept. 1 and Oct. 31, 2022. Permits will for Dec. 1, 2022, through Feb. 28, 2023, will first go on sale on Oct. 1, 2022. The $6 application fee is nonrefundable, according to park officials.
James Niehues has painted over 200 ski resorts and countless landscapes around the world.
If you’re a skier, petroleum products are an integral part of your ski’s construction. Unless you own a pair of WNDR Alpine skis, that is.
The Wasatch Mountains saw the snowiest October in years, and Utah’s excited skier community flocked into the backcountry. With warm November weather, that’s changing.
These local leaders oppose the Little Cottonwood gondola idea. Here’s how it will factor into the decision
Sandy mayoral candidate says the city’s election was a window into how residents feel about the gondola.
A Utah doctor is accused of lying to rangers about a member of his party suffering from hypothermia while climbing Alaska’s Denali in an attempt to get a helicopter rescue.
The bill is being touted as a multipronged approach to tackling issues specific to the region, like drought, wildfires and public lands management.
Once eyed as the site of a massive development, remote Fremont Island is now a public (though hard to reach) space. The Deseret News went out to see the unique island firsthand.
A once private island in the Great Salt Lake was under consideration for homes. Now this 3,000-acre stretch of land known as Fremont Island will be permanently protected. The Nature Conservancy of Utah played a pivotal role. Read more about this global organization that turns 70 this year.
“We’ve been subject to a branding problem, and we need to overcome that. But loud and clear, Republicans care,” Curtis said on “Face the Nation.”
The hospitality industry is suffering from a national labor shortage, which could impact staffing for ski resorts this winter. Resorts like Alta, Deer Valley and Snowbird say they still have a number of openings, especially within their hospitality and food service departments.
Democrats accuse industry of misleading the public for decades — Republicans say targeting American oil production only helps China and OPEC.
Schools used to close and football games were moved to Thursday back in the day when the Utah deer hunt took center stage.