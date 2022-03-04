Friday, March 4, 2022 | 

Outdoors

A study found elk move from public to private land during hunting season, which causes potential management problems.
Utah
Are Utah elk outsmarting hunters? BYU study says yes — and it’s a bad thing
A recent study led by BYU researchers says it appears Utah elk know when they’re being hunted. Elk tend to move from public to private land during hunting season.
By Carter Williams
Feb 26, 2022 5:21 p.m. MST
A snow-covered dock at the Saratoga Springs Marina at Utah Lake is pictured&nbsp;on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.
Utah
2 bills lawmakers say will steer Utah Lake toward a cleaner future gaining steam in legislature
Although it might be the year of the Great Salt Lake in the legislature, two bills that lawmakers say will help Utah Lake have moved through the Utah House and are headed for the Senate.
By Kyle Dunphey
Feb 26, 2022 5:20 p.m. MST
Federal land managers are investigating who put grease over handholds on boulders at Big Bend Bouldering Area.
Utah
Who put grease on boulders at popular Moab climbing area? BLM, climbers want to know
By Carter Williams
Feb 19, 2022 9 p.m. MST
A helicopter dips water to fill six remote guzzlers at Antelope Island State Park for the island’s bighorn sheep.
Utah
Poll: Environmental issues are more important than ever at the ballot box
Air quality, drought and the cost of living are on the minds of Utah voters.
By Kyle Dunphey
Feb 18, 2022 5:20 p.m. MST
Gov. Spencer Cox speaks during his monthly news conference at PBS Utah at the Eccles Broadcast Center.
Utah
Gov. Spencer Cox on Outdoor Retailer show: Utah didn’t miss it but ‘desperately’ wants it back
North Face, Patagonia, others threaten boycott if trade show returns to Salt Lake City
By Art Raymond
Feb 17, 2022 2:28 p.m. MST
The potential site for the base station of a proposed gondola, in the bottom center of the image between North Little Cottonwood Road and a private drive, is pictured at the base of Little Cottonwood Canyon.
Utah
Will a new senate resolution sway UDOT’s Little Cottonwood traffic recommendation?
Both options — an 8-mile gondola that would take the public to Snowbird or Alta, or an enhanced bus system with a widened road — don’t currently fit Sen. Jake Anderegg’s criteria.
By Kyle Dunphey
Feb 13, 2022 4 p.m. MST
Hundreds rally against a proposed Utah Lake development plan outside the Capitol in Salt Lake City.
Utah
Opposition mounting against Utah Lake project, developers say ‘trust is gained over time’
Simply put, “it’s big,” says Jon Benson, president of Lake Restoration Solutions. “The problem is big.” But there’s increasing criticism coming from the public, Utah County towns and lawmakers.
By Kyle Dunphey
Feb 12, 2022 9 p.m. MST
merlin_2907764.jpg
Utah
Why the deputy secretary of Interior says these federal funds are ‘coming at just the right time’ to help Utah drought
“To be able to actually get these projects across the finish line, couldn’t be more urgent or more critical,” says Tommy Beaudreau, Interior deputy secretary
By Kyle Dunphey
Feb 10, 2022 4:57 p.m. MST
Utah Friends of Paleontology shows a backhoe and the torn-up boardwalk in Mill Canyon outside Moab, Utah.
Utah
Utah Bureau of Land Management admits ‘some’ dinosaur tracks damaged
Yes. It happened. Million year old precious dinosaur tracks in Utah were damaged by their own caretakers, the Bureau of Land Management. What happens next and can this be made right?
By Amy Joi O’Donoghue
Feb 10, 2022 4:08 p.m. MST
Low water levels are pictured in the Great Salt Lake near Tooele County.
Utah
The proposed plan to save the Great Salt Lake from drought
Lake Mead, Lake Powell and the Great Salt Lake all hit record lows over the summer and into the fall — but unlike the two reservoirs, there is little framework for how Utah should respond to its shrinking saltwater lake.
By Kyle Dunphey
Jan 25, 2022 6:11 p.m. MST
merlin_2903304.jpg
Utah
The contentious debate over the future of Utah Lake heats up as developers sue critic
The Utah Lake Restoration Project is being touted as a solution to the toxic algal blooms, and invasive plants and fish contributing to the lake’s declining health. But the proposal has been met with stiff opposition.
By Kyle Dunphey
Jan 20, 2022 2:10 p.m. MST
A gray wolf is pictured at the Wildlife Science Center in Forest Lake, Minn.
Utah
Is it a wolf, or a wolf-dog hybrid? Neither. Dead canine found in Duchesne is a German shepherd, officials say
It’s safe to say that for any wolf enthusiasts hoping to confirm a sighting of the elusive animal in Utah, the news left them with their tail between their legs.
By Kyle Dunphey
Jan 14, 2022 11:04 a.m. MST
merlin_2903300.jpg
Utah
The fight over the future of Utah Lake heats up as stakeholders meet to discuss island plans, development
For years, Utah Lake has been plagued by toxic algal blooms, invasive plants and fish and increasing demand for water from rapidly expanding Utah County.
By Kyle Dunphey
Jan 14, 2022 8:57 a.m. MST
Skiers and snowboarders move to get on a lift in Park City.
Utah
Park City ski patrol to stay on the slopes after tentative agreement with Vail
The announcement is the latest in over a year of negotiations that recently heated up after patrollers raised over $100,000 in a GoFundMe and voted to authorize a strike.
By Kyle Dunphey
Jan 13, 2022 4:33 p.m. MST
Utah Department of Public Safety prepares to hoist a victim with the help from Washington County Search and Rescue.
Utah
What national parks see the most search and rescues?
On Monday, search and rescue crews took off into Zion National Park after reports of a backpacker stranded in snow. Add that to the list of hundreds of rescue attempts in the southern Utah park since 2018.
By Kyle Dunphey
Jan 11, 2022 5:57 p.m. MST
Wyoming_avalanche_video.jpg
Utah
Video: ‘Scariest experience of my life’ for snowmobiler caught in avalanche
With winter well underway across the West, backcountry skiers, snowboarders and snowmobilers are taking to the mountains to enjoy the fresh snow that blanketed much of the region since the holidays.
By Kyle Dunphey
Jan 10, 2022 5:27 p.m. MST
A wolf in Yellowstone National Park, Wyo.
The West
Is it legal to hunt wolves? It’s complicated
Twenty gray wolves were shot and killed after wandering from the park — 15 were killed in Montana, and five killed in Idaho and Wyoming.
By Kyle Dunphey
Jan 9, 2022 2 p.m. MST
Stephen Foulger, of the Utah Department of Environmental Quality, inspects an oil pump site.
Utah
Millions of Americans live near abandoned, toxic oil and gas wells. What does the government plan to do about it?
The program is being touted as an economic boost, and stakeholders say workers will be in demand to plug the wells, remediate the land and remove old infrastructure.
By Kyle Dunphey
Jan 8, 2022 2:16 p.m. MST
A gray wolf is pictured at the Wildlife Science Center in Forest Lake, Minn., on July 16, 2004.
Utah
Is it a wolf, or a wolf-dog hybrid? Wildlife officials investigating after dead canine found in Duchesne
Utah hunters found what could be the first wolf discovered in the state in years Tuesday, although officials from the Division of Wildlife Resources say the animal, found dead on the side of the road in Duchesne County, is likely a hybrid.
By Kyle Dunphey
Jan 5, 2022 7:30 p.m. MST
merlin_2902171.jpg
Utah
Watch: Massive avalanche triggered at Alta carries ski patroller
On Sunday, as many Utahns took to the mountains — some inside the resort boundary and some outside — the Central Wasatch saw some big avalanches.
By Kyle Dunphey
Jan 4, 2022 4:31 p.m. MST
merlin_1166797.jpg
Opinion
Opinion: It’s 2022: Here’s why it’s important for you to get outside today
It’s time to raise awareness of the health benefits of nature, take actions to protect nature and enhance accessibility to nature for all.
By Nalini NadkarniTim Brown, and 1 more
Dec 31, 2021 9:58 p.m. MST
merlin_2842638.jpg
Utah
In a state that rarely sees union battles, Park City ski patrollers are entering their 47th bargaining session
As the busiest time of the year for Utah’s ski areas comes to a close, Vail-owned Park City Mountain Resort still hasn’t successfully negotiated a contract with its ski patrol union.
By Kyle Dunphey
Dec 30, 2021 9:24 p.m. MST
A Utah Transit Authority TRAX rail car’s light shines through a snow squall in downtown Salt Lake City early Monday evening.
Utah
What’s a snow squall? This storm produced a new type of warning for Utah
Monday’s alert was the first time that the Wasatch Front had ever received such a warning because it is “a relatively new type of warning for the western United States,” the National Weather Service tweeted early Tuesday morning.
By Carter Williams
Dec 28, 2021 12:08 p.m. MST
merlin_2898191.jpg
The West
The surprising group being impacted by expensive home prices
As the housing market continues to rage in the West, it’s putting even more pressure on developers to subdivide. The result? Agricultural land is getting gobbled up.
By Katie McKellar
Dec 16, 2021 10:01 p.m. MST
Scott Sampson discusses the newly discovered dinosaur Nasutoceratops titusi at the Natural History Museum of Utah in 2013.
Science & Tech
How many dinosaurs have been discovered since 2003? The answer is ‘staggering’
Some of the most amazing discoveries include the largest dinosaur to ever roam Australia, an armored dinosaur discovered in Patagonia, and a critter found in Utah’s Canyonlands National Park.
By Kyle Dunphey
Dec 16, 2021 5:05 p.m. MST
A boat cruises in Hemenway Harbor on Lake Mead.
The West
3 states will cut Colorado River water use. Utah says it’s about time
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said it was past time for the lower basin states to scale back water use.
By Kyle Dunphey
Dec 16, 2021 3:05 p.m. MST
Presley Morse, 6, lies on a dock while fishing with her mother, Jill Gilson, while they camp at Scofield State Park.
Utah
Report: Utah’s tourism industry sees peaks and valleys during pandemic
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacting hotels and national park visitation, Utah state parks, the ski industry and recreation-based retail have all increased in popularity.
By Kyle Dunphey
Dec 15, 2021 7:26 p.m. MST
merlin_2900273.jpg
Utah
Winter storm blankets Utah’s Wasatch Front. Here’s how much snow fell
A winter storm warning remains in effect for much of Central Utah, with eastern parts of the state in a hazardous weather outlook.
By Kyle Dunphey
Dec 15, 2021 9:30 a.m. MST
Visitors to Arches National Park make the hike to and from Delicate Arch on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.
Utah
Heading to Arches National Park? You’ll need a reservation starting in April
The pilot program will begin on April 3, 2022, and remain in place through Oct. 3, 2022, for those driving to the park. During that time, those driving to the park will have to get a ticket in advance to enter the park, where they can remain as long as they want that day.
By Carter Williams
Dec 14, 2021 11:07 a.m. MST
A full moon rises over the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area at Lake Powell in Utah on Saturday, March 27, 2021.
Utah
Utah may be overusing its Colorado River allotment. That could lead to unprecedented cuts in water use
While some lawmakers have argued that Utah has a surplus of water rights allotted under the compact, the report claims the state is actually in a deficit.
By Kyle Dunphey
Dec 13, 2021 5:57 p.m. MST
Winds whip across I-80 in Wyoming near mile marker 228, slowing down vehicles and icing up the roads on Sunday Dec. 12, 2021.
Utah
A 118 mph gust was recorded in Wyoming. Here’s what else is in store for the West
Clark, Wyoming saw a powerful, 118-mph gust Sunday amid a snowy winter weekend with high winds and icy conditions for large swaths of the western U.S.
By Katie McKellar
Dec 13, 2021 5:49 p.m. MST
Gov. Spencer Cox, left, listens as Interior Secretary Deb Haaland speaks during a press conference.
Utah
What Utah Gov. Spencer Cox talked about with Interior Secretary Deb Haaland
As President Joe Biden’s Administration continues to promote green energy over fossil fuels, critical minerals — and the Western states where they are mined — will play a key role in the transition.
By Kyle Dunphey
Dec 10, 2021 4:50 p.m. MST
merlin_2899141.jpg
Utah
Gondola? Buses? How do Utahns want to solve ski traffic in this crowded canyon? The answer may surprise you
Here’s what Utahns favor, according to a new poll. The Utah Department of Transportation is currently weighing two options: an 8-mile gondola that would take the public to Snowbird or Alta, or an enhanced bus system with a widened road.
By Kyle Dunphey
Dec 9, 2021 6 p.m. MST
People ski with a background of bare trees at Solitude Mountain Resort in Utah.
Environment
A bleak forecast for the ski industry
The negative impact climate change could have on winter has been discussed at length, but an October study paints maybe the most grim prediction to date.
By Kyle Dunphey
Dec 9, 2021 9:37 a.m. MST
A view from the Angels Landing in Zion National Park.
Utah
You’ll soon need a permit to summit Angels Landing. Here’s how to get one
People will be allowed to enter a lottery for a permit online beginning Jan. 3, 2022. It’ll cost $6 to enter the lottery and $3 per person among lottery winners of a group. The initial lottery will close on Jan. 20, 2022, for permits between April 1 and May 31, 2022. Another lottery window will begin April 1, 2022, for permits between June 1 and Aug. 31, 2022. On July 1, the window will open for permits between Sept. 1 and Oct. 31, 2022. Permits will for Dec. 1, 2022, through Feb. 28, 2023, will first go on sale on Oct. 1, 2022. The $6 application fee is nonrefundable, according to park officials.
By Carter Williams
Dec 4, 2021 5:37 p.m. MST
James Niehues paints a ski map.
Utah
If you made it to the bottom of a ski resort, chances are this artist showed you the way
James Niehues has painted over 200 ski resorts and countless landscapes around the world.
By Kyle Dunphey
Nov 25, 2021 9:46 p.m. MST
A Utah company uses algae-based bioplastics to replace plastics used in ski construction.
Business
Skiing on algae: How a Utah company wants to eliminate plastic in ski construction
If you’re a skier, petroleum products are an integral part of your ski’s construction. Unless you own a pair of WNDR Alpine skis, that is.
By Kyle Dunphey
Nov 22, 2021 10 p.m. MST
merlin_2895825.jpg
Utah
A warm November prompts several Utah resorts to push back opening dates. Here’s the latest
The Wasatch Mountains saw the snowiest October in years, and Utah’s excited skier community flocked into the backcountry. With warm November weather, that’s changing.
By Kyle Dunphey
Nov 16, 2021 1:53 p.m. MST
A banner opposing a gondola hangs near the base of Little Cottonwood Canyon.
Utah
These local leaders oppose the Little Cottonwood gondola idea. Here’s how it will factor into the decision
Sandy mayoral candidate says the city’s election was a window into how residents feel about the gondola.
By Kyle Dunphey
Nov 15, 2021 8:53 p.m. MST
AP21150702683006.jpg
The West
The bizarre story of a doctor who allegedly lied about hypothermia to get a helicopter rescue
A Utah doctor is accused of lying to rangers about a member of his party suffering from hypothermia while climbing Alaska’s Denali in an attempt to get a helicopter rescue.
By Kyle Dunphey
Nov 11, 2021 7:38 p.m. MST
A FrontRunner train travels through the Jordan Narrows on the border of Riverton and Bluffdale.
The West
Roads, broadband, Amtrak — what the infrastructure bill will bring to the West
The bill is being touted as a multipronged approach to tackling issues specific to the region, like drought, wildfires and public lands management.
By Kyle Dunphey
Nov 9, 2021 1:59 p.m. MST
Jason Curry, deputy director of the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands, and Marisa Weinberg, a minerals and surface lease analyst, hike on Fremont Island.
Environment
The story of an island saved within the dying Great Salt Lake
Once eyed as the site of a massive development, remote Fremont Island is now a public (though hard to reach) space. The Deseret News went out to see the unique island firsthand.
By Kyle Dunphey
Nov 7, 2021 10:07 p.m. MST
merlin_2884115.jpg
Utah
Why a private island in the Great Salt Lake went on the market
A once private island in the Great Salt Lake was under consideration for homes. Now this 3,000-acre stretch of land known as Fremont Island will be permanently protected. The Nature Conservancy of Utah played a pivotal role. Read more about this global organization that turns 70 this year.
By Amy Joi O’Donoghue
Nov 7, 2021 9 p.m. MST
Rep. John Curtis, R-Utah, speaks to journalists during a recent summit at the Malouf Foundation in Logan, Utah.
Politics
The GOP has a climate change ‘branding problem,’ according to this Republican
“We’ve been subject to a branding problem, and we need to overcome that. But loud and clear, Republicans care,” Curtis said on “Face the Nation.”
By Kyle Dunphey
Nov 1, 2021 1:55 p.m. MDT
Cody Reed loads chairs onto the Moonbeam Express chairlift at Solitude Mountain Resort in Salt Lake City.
Utah
Some Utah resorts already have enough snow to open — but do they have the employees?
The hospitality industry is suffering from a national labor shortage, which could impact staffing for ski resorts this winter. Resorts like Alta, Deer Valley and Snowbird say they still have a number of openings, especially within their hospitality and food service departments.
By Kyle Dunphey
Oct 29, 2021 7 p.m. MDT
Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., chairwoman of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, speaks at an Oct. 28 committee hearing.
Utah
Oil execs grilled in ‘historic’ hearing over industry’s role in climate disinformation
Democrats accuse industry of misleading the public for decades — Republicans say targeting American oil production only helps China and OPEC.
By Kyle Dunphey
Oct 29, 2021 10:42 a.m. MDT
Jerry and Carolyn Christensen sit in Jerry’s big game trophy room at their home in Heber City.
The West
Remembering when the deer hunt in the West was more than just a hunt
Schools used to close and football games were moved to Thursday back in the day when the Utah deer hunt took center stage.
By Lee Benson
Oct 24, 2021 9 p.m. MDT
