This story will be updated with primary election results.

Voters in roughly one-third of the country will vote in primary elections or at caucus meetings on Tuesday, as the race between Donald Trump and Nikki Haley for the Republican nomination could near its end.

Super Tuesday elections were held across 15 states and one territory with hundreds of delegates at stake in the Republican and Democratic presidential races. President Joe Biden faces little competition, but could garner some protest votes for his stance on the war between Israel and Hamas.

Trump is expected to win the Republican nomination, but Haley has continued to battle across the country, generating excitement despite her long-shot campaign.

Super Tuesday live updates

Alabama

Trump and Biden won their respective primaries in Alabama, The Associated Press reported.

Arkansas

The Arkansas Republican presidential primary was called for Trump, according to The Associated Press. Biden also won the Democratic presidential primary.

Colorado

Trump beat Haley in Colorado, according to The Associated Press.

The Associated Press called the Colorado Democratic presidential primary for Biden.

Maine

The Associated Press called the Republican primary for Trump. Biden also won the state.

Massachusetts

In Massachusetts, the Republican primary was called for Trump by The Associated Press. Biden also won the state.

North Carolina

The Associated Press called the Republican primary for Trump. The Tarheel State has 74 available delegates.

In the North Carolina Democratic primary, Phillips and Williamson did not qualify for the ballot. The Associated Press called the race for Biden. There are 116 delegates available.

Oklahoma

The Associated Press called Oklahoma for Donald Trump shortly after polls closed at 6 p.m. MT. Biden also won the state.

Tennessee

The Associated Press said Trump won Tennessee, while Biden also won the state where there are 58 delegates on the table for Republicans and 70 delegates available for Democrats.

Texas

Trump and Biden won their primaries, The Associated Press said.

Vermont

Biden won his second victory of the night, per The Associated Press. The outlet called the Democratic presidential primary for Biden, who could win up to 16 delegates in the state.

Virginia

The Associated Press called Virginia’s Republican presidential primary for Trump not long after polls closed. There are 48 delegates available.

Only a few minutes after the polls closed in Virginia at 5 p.m. MT, The Associated Press called the race for Biden. There are 99 delegates at stake.

How many delegates do candidates need to win on Super Tuesday?

Heading into Super Tuesday, Biden had 206 delegates. There are another 1,420 out of the 3,934 available delegates up for grab on Super Tuesday. He needs a total of 1,968 to officially win the Democratic Party’s nomination. Biden’s Democratic challengers — Dean Phillips and Marianne Williamson — don’t have any delegates as of this point. Voters in Michigan secured two “uncommitted” delegates meaning the delegates will not go toward Biden.

Before voting began Tuesday, Trump had 244 delegates while former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley had 43. In the Republican race, there are 2,429 total delegates and 874 are up for grabs on Super Tuesday. To win the nomination, the Republican candidate needs a total of 1,215 delegates.

Ahead of Super Tuesday, Haley zigzagged across the country pitching herself as the Republican candidate who can beat Biden. Trump has held rallies in North Carolina and Virginia, while Biden ramped up his campaign’s social media presence.

Trump is expected to capture most, if not all, of the delegates Tuesday, which could lead Haley to drop out of the race. She has not given an indication of how long she plans to compete against the former president.

Four things to know about Super Tuesday

The Supreme Court ruled Monday that Trump cannot be disqualified by individual states from 2024 ballots. All nine justices concurred in the decision. This means that Trump will be on the ballot in Colorado, which originally removed him from the ballot.

Is it Haley’s last stand? Depending on how delegates get doled out on Tuesday, it’s possible Haley could exit the race. Haley’s campaign told The Associated Press that she’s spending Super Tuesday in Charleston, South Carolina. “The mood is jubilant.”

As Biden forges ahead, Super Tuesday could put him just a couple hundred delegates below what he needs to win the nomination.

Will No Labels make its big gamble? In January, Joe Cunningham, national director for No Labels, told the Deseret News that the group had its “eye on Super Tuesday. That’s always been the date for us to look at, to determine whether that’s a Trump vs. Biden rematch.” Haley has denied that she would run under the No Labels banner. It’s possible soon after Super Tuesday, a No Labels ticket could emerge and shake up the presidential race.

What states are voting on Super Tuesday?

Both Republican and Democratic primaries will take place in Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia.

Democrats will also vote in the American Samoa caucus. In addition, Republicans will vote in the Alaska primary.

Almost all of the states with elections Tuesday are holding primaries. Utah and Alaska Republicans are holding caucuses and so is America Samoa Democrats.

Super Tuesday exit polls

The southern border is expected to be a primary issue for Republican voters. According to CBS News, Republican primary voters in Virginia rank their most important issue as immigration (37%) followed by the economy (33%), foreign policy (11%) and abortion (11%).

Results are similar from Republican primary voters in a North Carolina poll conducted by CBS News who ranked immigration (43%) as the most important issue followed by the economy (31%), abortion (11%) and foreign policy (9%).