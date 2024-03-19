Migrants walk past razor wire fencing to be taken by the Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande river towards the U.S. in Eagle Pass, Texas, Sunday, May 22, 2022.

The Supreme Court on Monday further delayed implementation of new border security measures in Texas, handing a temporary win to the Biden administration in its ongoing battle with state officials.

The order, signed by Justice Samuel Alito, puts the measures on hold pending future action from the court.

What is SB4 in Texas?

For months, the Biden administration has been fighting to block Texas’ new border security strategy, including SB4, a law that gives Texas police officers the power to arrest people suspected of illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border.

“Passed by the Texas legislature last year, SB4 criminalizes unauthorized migration at the state level, making the act of entering the U.S. outside of a port of entry — already a federal offense — into a state crime. It also creates a felony charge for illegal reentry at the state level,” CBS News reported.

In February, a federal district court ruled in the administration’s favor, putting SB4 on hold. But then the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals suspended that ruling, making it possible for the law to take effect.

The Biden administration asked the Supreme Court to intervene, and it did on March 4. Alito issued an order putting SB4 on hold until mid-March. He extended that hold on Monday.

The Biden administration argues that SB4 unlawfully interferes with federal immigration law and makes the already complicated situation at the U.S.-Mexico border even more difficult to navigate, according to The Associated Press.

Texas officials, meanwhile, argue that the Biden administration has not done enough to block illegal immigration and that the state has a right to do what it can to decrease border crossings.

“SCOTUS temporarily halted enforcement of SB 4 but Texas is still using its authority to arrest illegal immigrants for criminal trespass and other violations of law. We continue building the wall, use (National Guard) to erect razor wire barriers to repel migrants & buoys remain in river,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted on Monday.

Supreme Court’s razor wire ruling

Monday’s order came two months after the Supreme Court issued a similar order granting federal officials the authority to cut the razor wire put in place by border security officers working for the state.

Then, as in this month’s rulings on SB4, the court overturned a 5th Circuit decision in favor of Texas, allowing federal officials to regain the upper hand along the U.S.-Mexico border, as the Deseret News previously reported.

The razor wire case and the case centered on Texas’ efforts to criminalize illegal immigration at the state level are ongoing. The Supreme Court could eventually agree to hear oral arguments and issue a more complete ruling in one or both cases.