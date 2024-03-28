Former President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference after attending the wake of New York City police officer Jonathan Diller, Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Massapequa Park, N.Y. Diller was shot and killed Monday during a traffic stop, the city's mayor said. It marked the first slaying of an NYPD officer in two years. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

The New York Police union told NYC politicians that they are not permitted to attend the wake of fallen New York Police Department Officer Jonathan Diller on Thursday.

Diller was a decorated member of the NYPD who was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Queens earlier this week. He left behind a wife and 1-year-old son.

Forbes reported that the suspected shooter was identified as Guy Rivera, a 34-year-old with 21 previous arrests, who remains hospitalized after being shot and injured by Diller’s partner, but has been charged with Diller’s murder.

Former President Trump, who was invited and attended the funeral, said to the press outside of the Massapequa Funeral Home following the wake, “What happened is such a sad, sad event — such a horrible thing and it’s happening all too often and we’re just not going to let it happen.”

The Sergeants Benevolent Association reportedly warned politicians they consider anti-cop that they should not attend Diller’s funeral on Thursday.

“Adrienne Adams, Jumaane Williams and their cohorts should stay home. They detest cops and have no appreciation for what they do. They should stay home and not pretend they are grieving. They have caused enough heartbreak and destruction,” SBA President Vincent Vallelong told the New York Post.

Vallelong further accused the council and “many prosecutors” of being “complicit in this utter destruction of civilized society in New York,” according to the Post.

“They are as morally responsible for PO Diller’s death as the career criminal who pulled the trigger,” Vallelong reportedly wrote in the letter.

Fox News reported Vallelong also wrote, “I’m sure that many elected officials will attend PO Diller’s funeral, shed a few crocodile tears, and prominently seat themselves for a good photo opportunity.”

Vallelong continued saying, “the sad reality is we don’t want them there.”

Around 1,000 mourners attended the Massapequa Park funeral home for the wake, including Trump and New York City Mayor Eric Adams, according to Forbes.

Trump said in his brief speech to reporters after the wake that, “police are the greatest people we have, there’s nothing and there’s nobody like them, this should never happen.”