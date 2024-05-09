President Joe Biden waves as he walks to board Air Force One, Thursday, May 9, 2024, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md.

In President Joe Biden’s exclusive one-on-one interview with CNN’s Erin Burnett on Wednesday, he made news for comments on whether the U.S. would continue to supply weapons to Israel and on the nation’s economy.

On addressing the polling data and the economy

Burnett asked the president about voters’ feelings about the economy, pointing out the cost of buying a home has doubled because of interest rates, real income is lower because of inflation and consumer confidence is down.

In response to whether he had time to turn things around before Election Day, Biden said, “We’ve already turned it around … the polling data has been wrong all along.”

Biden pointed to a University of Michigan survey that suggests the majority of individuals were satisfied with their own economic standing. “They think the nation’s not in good shape, but they’re personally in good shape,” he said.

The interview took place in Wisconsin, where Biden said he hopes to build up the manufacturing industry. He promoted his administration’s work to encourage job growth, but according to recent polls, former President Donald Trump is ahead when it comes to who voters trust with the nation’s economy.

Biden said, “If you take a look at what people have, they have the money to spend,” while blaming “corporate greed” for inflation, saying it angered him. “It angers them and it angers me that they have to spend more,” he said, per CNN.

Biden said the American public should trust him for improving the economy, not Trump. “He’s never succeeded in creating jobs and I’ve never failed. I’ve created over 15 million jobs,” Biden said.

CNN’s article regarding key points of the interview said, “Biden’s claim of 15 million jobs being created in the U.S. during his administration is correct, but it lacks the context that so many jobs were temporarily lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

On addressing criticisms from pro-Palestinian activists

The Israel-Hamas war has sparked college protests across the country. Biden received backlash from some in his party for supporting Israel, with some protesters calling him “genocide Joe.” In response, Biden shared a message to young Americans, saying, “Absolutely, I hear the message.”

“There is a legitimate right to free speech and protest. There’s a legitimate right to do that and they have a right to do that. But there’s not a legitimate right to use hate speech. There’s not a legitimate right to threaten Jewish students. There is not a legitimate right to block people’s access to class. That’s against the law,” Biden said.

On addressing America’s support in the Israel-Hamas War

Regarding whether U.S. bombs have been used to kill civilians in Gaza, Biden responded, “Civilians have been killed in Gaza as a consequence of those bombs and other ways in which they go after population centers.”

Biden said he would halt some shipments of American weapons to Israel if the Israeli military launches an attack on Rafah. The U.S. has delayed delivery of 2,000-pound bombs after Biden told Israel he wouldn’t support their military operation inside Rafah, a city in southern Gaza on the Egyptian border.

Israel has said they cannot defeat Hamas without entering Rafah, where hostages are also believed to be held.

“I made it clear that if they go into Rafah — they haven’t gone in Rafah yet — if they go into Rafah, I’m not supplying the weapons that have been used historically to deal with Rafah, to deal with the cities — that deal with that problem,” Biden said.

While Biden has consistently backed Israel’s actions against Hamas, the talk of Israeli military operations targeting Rafah, where more than a million Palestinian civilians are sheltering, prompted the president to reassess his approach.

“We’re not walking away from Israel’s security. We’re walking away from Israel’s ability to wage war in those areas,” Biden said, per CNN.

Biden also said he will uphold Israel’s security, ensuring support for systems like the Iron Dome air defense, but other shipments will end if a significant ground invasion in Rafah occurs.

Biden received blowback from Republicans and Democrats in Congress for his comments on stopping weapons sales to Israel, including from Utah Sens. Mike Lee and Mitt Romney.

“We stand by allies, we don’t second guess them,” Romney said in a post on X. “Biden’s dithering on Israel weapons is bad policy and a terrible message to Israel, our allies, and the world.”

On addressing Trump’s ‘threat’

The interview concluded with Burnett sharing a quote from Trump regarding the outcome of the election. Trump said, “If everything’s honest, I gladly accept the results ... but if it’s not you have to fight for the rights of the country.”

Biden responded by saying, “I promise you he won’t,” meaning Biden believes Trump won’t accept the outcome of the election.

“You can’t only love your country when you win,” Biden said.

Click to watch the full one-on-one interview with President Biden.