Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, speaks to members of the media while visiting the State Department’s Salt Lake City Passport Fair at the Bennett Federal Building in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024.

If Mitt Romney were in President Joe Biden’s position, he would have pardoned former President Donald Trump.

That’s what the Utah Republican senator, who has been a vocal critic of the former president, said in an interview with MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle.

“You may disagree with this, but had I been President Biden, when the Justice Department brought on indictments, I would have immediately pardoned him. I’d have pardoned President Trump,” Romney stated, per NBC News. “Why? Well, because it makes me, President Biden, the big guy and the person I pardoned a little guy.”

Trump is facing four criminal indictments, including two that involve Trump’s alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. These cases are not likely to be resolved prior to November’s election, according to The Hill, another reason Romney gave for why Biden should have pardoned Trump.

“And No. 2, it’s not going to get resolved before the election. It’s not going to have an impact before the election. And, frankly, the country doesn’t want to have to go through prosecuting a former president,” Romney, who is retiring from Congress after this term, said.

“I think they realize he’s been lying about the election in 2020,” Romney continued. “They know those things. So these things are not changing the public attitude. And, frankly, we ought to get beyond these and focus on the big issues that really matter to the American people, our inflation, our border, what’s happening around the world, America’s involvement in the world.”

The full interview is set to air Wednesday on MSNBC’s “The 11th Hour with Stephanie Ruhle,” at 9 p.m. MDT.