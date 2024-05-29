Republican Utah attorney general candidate Derek Brown speaks to attendees at the Holladay City Hall in Holladay on Thursday, April 4, 2024.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox announced his endorsement of attorney general candidate Derek Brown in a video made available on Wednesday. Former Gov. Gary Herbert also appeared in the video.

Brown, former legal counsel to previous Sens. Bob Bennett and Orrin Hatch, is facing off against two fellow Republican candidates in a June 25 primary — constitutional litigation attorney Frank Mylar and current Utah Division of Risk Management director Rachel Terry.

“Derek is a leader,” said Cox in a statement. “He’s one of the best attorneys I’ve ever met and worked with. Derek is someone that is willing to fight for what is right. It’s a rarity today to find someone with that caliber of integrity.”

“I am honored to receive the endorsement of Gov. Cox. He and I have worked together on many issues over the past decade, one of the most important being Utah’s groundbreaking legislation protecting children on social media,” Brown said in a statement.

“I look forward to continuing to work with Gov. Cox on important conservative issues including pushing back against federal overreach, protecting our Second Amendment rights, and securing the border,” continued Brown. “Gov. Cox knows that, as attorney general, I will fight for Utah families and stand for the rule of law.”

In addition to receiving Cox’s endorsement, Brown has picked up support from Sen. Mike Lee and former Rep. Mia Love, as well as numerous state lawmakers, including Utah House Speaker Mike Schultz, R-Hooper.

Terry is endorsed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton as well as Chad Jensen, Cache County sheriff, and Kelly Sparks, Davis County sheriff. Mylar is endorsed by Cody Black, Beaver County sheriff, Tami Hirsch from Moms for America Action and Mike Farris, former president and CEO of Alliance Defending Freedom.

The Republican candidate who wins the June 25 primary will face Rudy Bautista (Democrat), Michelle Quist (United Utah), Andrew McCullough (Libertarian) and Austin Hepworth (unaffiliated) in the general election.