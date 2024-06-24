U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., talks to attendees before the first Republican primary debate for the 4th Congressional District seat being vacated by Ken Buck on Jan. 25, 2024, in Fort Lupton, Colo. Tuesday marks tight primary elections in Colorado and New York amid controversies.

Two controversial incumbent members of Congress are at risk in Tuesday’s primary elections in Colorado and New York. Here’s what you need to know about Rep. Lauren Boebert’s and Rep. Jamaal Bowman’s primary races.

Colorado 4th Congressional District

Republican Rep. Ken Buck’s decision to not run for reelection this year unleashed heavy competition for an open seat in eastern Colorado’s 4th District. Incumbent Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert decided to switch districts after her district was redrawn, and run for Buck’s open seat.

CBS News reported that Boebert said, in a video announcing her campaign, “It is the right decision for me personally, and it is the right decision for those who support our conservative movement. This is the right decision for Colorado, for us.”

Candidates running against Boebert in the Republican primary include “parents’ rights activist and radio host Deborah Flora; former state senator and cattle rancher Jerry Sonnenberg; state House members Richard Holtorf and Mike Lynch; and Peter Yu, a business executive,” according to Roll Call.

The Associated Press reported last September’s scandal involving Boebert and a boyfriend behaving inappropriately at a theatre may have hurt her chances at reelection. She later apologized for the incident.

The Democratic primary candidates running for the full term seat are Trisha Calvarese, Ike McCorkle and John Padora.

The former mayor of Parker, Colorado, Republican Greg Lopez, is running in the special election to fill Buck’s unexpired term, but Lopez is not running for a full term in November, meaning his term would end in January. Those also competing for Buck’s unfinished term include Frank Atwood, Hannah Goodman and Trisha Calvarese.

Primary ballots are due by 7 p.m. Tuesday.

New York 16th Congressional District

About 1,848.8 miles away from Colorado, the New York state primaries will be also be held Tuesday with polls closing at 9 p.m. ET.

Rep. Jamaal Bowman is going head to head with Westchester County Executive George Latimer in New York’s 16th Congressional District. According to The Associated Press, tensions are high in this primary race, as friction continues to divide the Democratic Party.

Politico said this particular primary election ... “is the highest-profile battle this year over the direction of the Democratic Party as the progressive movement is tested by the party’s fracture over the Israel-Hamas war.”

Trying to secure the votes of young adults in Westchester County, Bowman rapped at a “youth mobilization concert.” He also spoke at a rally, his remarks laced with profanities where he targeted pro-Israel groups who he claims are trying to remove him from office, according to Politico.

The Associated Press reported both candidates have spent millions of dollars on this election. Bowman is backed by progressive groups, while Latimer has been endorsed by Hillary Clinton and pro-Israel groups.

Whoever wins the Democratic primary will likely win the seat in November.