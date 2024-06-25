The Associated Press called the Utah attorney general’s race for Derek Brown, who had faced Republican challengers Frank Mylar and Rachel Terry. With 70% of the vote in, Brown had received 46%, Terry 33.40% and Mylar 20.6%.

The three challengers vied for the seat left open when Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes decided not to run.

The mood at the outdoor patio party hosted in the heart of downtown Salt Lake City was jubilant as the results came in. It was a joint party held for Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and Derek Brown. Cox had endorsed Brown in the race. Supporters huddled around Brown as the results were announced and congratulated him on his win with handshakes and cheers.

After the race was called, Brown told the Deseret News that he was feeling great and looking forward to making his pitch to all voters.

“We are on to explain why I’m the best candidate period,” said Brown adding that his win was proof of voters resonating with his message and consistent record. His family joined him in singing the national anthem to the crowd at the party.

“While I had hoped for a different result, I am so proud of the race I ran. I am very grateful for all of the support I received from across the state. I will continue to work every day to make Utah better and safer,” said Terry in a statement.

Mylar said “it was a hard fought race from start to finish.”

“I feel good that we raised important issues that need to be fought like protecting girls sports and bathrooms,” said Mylar in a statement.

Sen. Mike Lee, who endorsed Brown in the race, issued a statement after the race was called.

“Derek Brown is absolutely the most qualified candidate to serve as our attorney general, and the people of Utah recognized that tonight,” said Lee. “From our law practice two decades ago, to working together in my Senate office, to leading the Utah Republican Party, Derek Brown has always been a passionate defender of the Constitution. He will fight for law and order and stand for the safety of our communities without fail.”

At the Utah Republican state convention in April, Mylar and Terry split the delegate vote, earning them a spot on the ballot. Brown collected signatures to end up on the ballot. A fourth candidate, Trent Christensen, was eliminated at convention.

During convention, Mylar emphasized his experience with the conservative legal advocacy group Alliance Defending Freedom and touted his fight for Utahns to receive religious exemptions from COVID-19 vaccinations.

Terry referenced her background as assistant attorney general and her current job as the director of Utah’s Division of Risk Management. During her pitch, she referenced her endorsement from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Brown touted his endorsement from Lee and his conservative bonafides as evidence he would stand up to the federal government. He said with the Supreme Court the way it is, he could lead Utah’s fight against federal overreach.

As the race continued, candidates began to differentiate themselves further.

Brown, who received the lion’s share of endorsements in the race including from Rep. Blake Moore, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, former Gov. Gary Herbert and several state lawmakers, pitched himself as the candidate who conservative leaders trust. On the trail, he spoke about how he’s ready to fight big tech, big pharma and protect Utah’s land and natural resources.

Calling himself battle-tested and ready, Mylar spoke about his defense of pro-life sidewalk counselors, his fight for parental rights and his experience defending law enforcement from suits. He also said he would lead out on prosecuting crime from migrants and defend Utah’s borders.

Drawing her experience representing Utah agencies, Terry focused on her time directing the state risk management and representing Utah schools. During her time campaigning, Terry spoke about the work she would do to protect access to public lands and to fight policies from the Department of Education.

The three candidates appeared side-by-side at a debate hosted by the Utah Debate Commission earlier in June. The candidates agreed that the state should continue litigation against social media companies, defend its abortion laws and address the fentanyl epidemic.

They differentiated themselves by pointing toward their qualifications and the approach they would take.

1 of 4 Derek Brown greets friend Dino Watt as supporters gather at his election party during election night in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, June 25, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 2 of 4 Derek Brown greets friends and supporters at his election party during election night in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, June 25, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 3 of 4 Derek Brown and his wife Emilie Brown greet friends and supporters at his election party during election night in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, June 25, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 4 of 4 Gov. Spencer Cox and first lady Abby Cox and Derek Brown and his wife Emilie Brown greet supporters during the election night party in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, June 25, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Brown gave four reasons for running — the names of each of his children — and said he was worried about the direction of the state. “We right now have a brief window of time with the Supreme Court where we can actually push back in a way that lets Utahns make Utah decisions and not federal bureaucrats.”

Pitching himself as the candidate with political savvy and legal experience, Brown said he has the experience to navigate the office and lead out on issues like social media.

Mylar said what’s different between him and his opponents “is the kind of cases that I’ve handled the last 24 year as a private attorney. I’ve handled numerous cases where I’ve vindicated people’s constitutional rights.”

After the debate, Mylar told media he would defend laws with which he disagrees as long as they were constitutional. “Now, if there’s a law that I just disagree with, and we’re not talking about it being constitutional or not, you need to put aside those things as attorney general and be able to be independent and say, we will need to vigorously fight this.”

Terry said she is running for the office because she loves doing this kind of work and wants to fight for the people of Utah. “This is the work that I’ve been doing for the last 10 years,” said Terry. “This is the work I want to keep doing.”

Speaking about social media companies, Terry said she would continue the litigation the state already has launched. “The social media companies, they know and they have known for a long time, that they are harming people.”

No public polling was released during the course of the election.

Whoever wins the primary election will advance to face Rudy J. Bautista (Democrat), Andrew McCullough (Libertarian), Michelle Quist (United Utah) and Andrew Hepworth (unaffiliated) in the Nov. 5 general election.

“Utah voters deserve an attorney general focused on state legal issues, not partisan rhetoric and mandates dictated by party bosses. My campaign is a fresh, nonpartisan, and independent alternative focused solely on serving Utahns,” said Quist in a statement. “As we head into the general election, I’m excited to continue meeting voters across the state to provide them an alternative path forward to a reformed Attorney General’s Office.