Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson leaves the Capitol after meeting with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. A PR consultant told the Deseret News celebrities are less excited to endorse Biden right now.

Julia Roberts and George Clooney announced the event was “the largest Democratic fundraiser ever” on stage at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles. It was a packed, star-studded crowd before President Joe Biden took the stage on June 16.

It was an exclusive event. Tickets started at $250, with $500,000 seats front-of-the-house and photo ops. Barbra Streisand introduced first lady Jill Biden as “the neighbor everyone wishes they have, not the type that suddenly flies an American flag upside down.”

On the same stage, Jack Black, wearing American flag overalls and a “Dark Brandon” t-shirt, excitedly gave remarks about ditching other appearances to show up for Biden. “And when the president wins in November — yeah! — I’m pretty sure I’m going to get a sweet shout-out in his victory speech for what I gave up to be here,” he joked. “Because when democracy is at stake, Jack Black answers the call. Mr. President, you’re welcome.”

Hollywood has, time and again, sided with the Democratic Party, including the 2020 election, when it overwhelmingly leaned toward Biden. But will the entertainment industry shy away from giving Biden a much-needed boost? Especially in light of his widely panned debate performance this week?

Evan Nierman, the founder and CEO of Red Banyan, an international crisis communication firm, said the big names at the event “are the usual suspects when it comes to Hollywood and political involvement.”

“What you’re not seeing is a huge rush to get involved in this year’s election because the decision to step into politics is a dangerous one for a celebrity,” said Nierman. He blamed “hyper-polarized times” for making an endorsement seem like walking on eggshells.

Still, on Friday, the day after the debate, Biden took to a stage in New York City alongside superstars like Elton John and Katy Perry. Biden may have lost some support, but Hollywood still largely funds and votes for Democrats, and many stars are expected to rally to his side over the course of the summer and into the fall — if he stays in the race.

The Rock says he won’t endorse Biden this year

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who endorsed Biden in 2020, told Fox News in April he isn’t going to repeat his endorsement.

“Am I happy with the state of America right now? Well, that answer’s no. Do I believe we’re gonna get better? I believe in that — I’m an optimistic guy. And I believe we can do better,” he said.

Johnson said he made a public endorsement in the last presidential election because he wanted to be a positive influence, but this time around, he wants to “bring this country together” and keep his politics to himself. Political groups reportedly approached Johnson, asking him if he would run for president.

“It was a big deal, and it came out of the blue,” he said. “It was all very surreal because that’s never been my goal. My goal has never been to be in politics. As a matter of fact, there’s a lot about politics that I hate.”

Cardi B said she feels ‘betrayed’ by the Biden administration

Rapper Cardi B, like Johnson, has been politically active in past election cycles. She and Sen. Bernie Sanders, D- Vt., sat down to discuss his 2020 presidential candidate in an 11-minute video. When Biden emerged as the Democratic nominee, Cardi B backed him.

But in May, the rapper announced she is sitting out of the upcoming election. She told Rolling Stone she feels “betrayed” by the Biden administration.

Eric Schultz, former White House deputy press secretary during the Obama administration, told the Deseret News, “Celebrities are real people, too.”

“For most people, politics is not front and center until we get closer to the election,” Schultz said. He serves as a senior adviser to Obama and is credited as a consultant for HBO’s four-season drama series “Succession.”

“I would anticipate as we head towards November, more members of the creative community will be increasingly active on the campaign trail,” he said.

Nierman agreed the endorsements probably won’t start rolling in before the Democratic convention in late August, and until it is confirmed that Biden is the candidate who will take on Trump.

Obama helps Biden with Hollywood backers

At the star-studded Biden campaign fundraiser on June 16, former President Barack Obama took on a central role. Obama is clearly interested in helping Biden win a second term, and has been willing to be the campaign’s top surrogate, including after Biden’s recent poor showing in his debate with Trump when Obama took to X to defend the president.

The fundraisers emcee, late night show host Jimmy Kimmel, joked about the toilet paper shortage in the U.S. during the pandemic that coincided with the Trump administration. “Like, he promised to make America great again and the next thing you know, we are wiping ourselves with envelopes,” he said.

Obama jokingly retorted, “Is that how you handled it, Jimmy?”

At another celebrity-powered fundraiser in March, Obama, Biden and former President Bill Clinton sat with late night show host and emcee Stephen Colbert, as NBC News reported. Earlier that day, the presidential trio was welcomed on the “SmartLess” podcast, hosted by a group of actors and comedians. Both conversations were lively with everyone singing high praises of Biden. “That’s the kind of president I want,” Clinton said on stage at Radio City Music Hall.

Mindy Kaling, Ben Platt, Lizzo and Stephen Colbert were among the 5,000 guests.

The Los Angeles fundraiser raised $25 million, at least $5 million more than the event in the Big Apple. Biden and Obama made a powerful duo, but the charm wore off as videos from the end of the event circulated on social media scrutinizing Biden’s physical and mental abilities.

Biden appeared frozen on stage for about seven seconds and started walking after Obama put his hand on Biden’s back. Poll after poll indicates Americans are concerned about Biden’s age — concerns that will likely increase after Biden’s debate performance.

A White House spokesperson pushed back, calling the viral videos are “cheap fakes” created “in bad faith,” as The Associated Press reported.

Nierman said the contrast between Biden and Obama is evident, and Hollywood sees it. “Biden is an octogenarian white man, who clearly has seen his capacities diminish. Whereas when Obama was the heir apparent in the Democratic Party, he was young. He was cool. He was in touch with pop culture. He was articulate, he was dynamic,” Nierman said.

“I think that the left-leaning Hollywood just isn’t excited about Biden ... despite being an incumbent president,” he added.

Still, Biden has more support from the film and television industry than Trump, who has so far attracted the support of just a few celebrities, including rapper-turned-country musician Kid Rock, “Frasier” star Kelsey Grammer, and rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.

Neither Trump nor Biden have managed so far to win over the most popular American artists — Beyoncé and Taylor Swift.

A Suffolk University/USA Today national poll of registered voters found around 3% of voters would be influenced by an endorsement from the two female singers. A majority of voters said they wouldn’t be influenced. Swift and Beyoncé backed Biden in 2020. Together, the two have 602 million followers on Instagram, a social media app both the artists habitually use.

“Celebrities can have huge reach but their political activity should be done strategically in a way that is intentional, purposeful, and with specific calls to action,” said Schultz, the senior adviser to Obama. “There are some basic dos and don’ts when it comes to political engagement, but the key for anyone looking to make a difference will be determining how to use to his or her own platform to help move the needle, instead of just screaming into the void.”

Lucky for Biden, he has many stars on his side. The late night show hosts Colbert and Kimmel encouraged fundraiser attendees to pry open their wallets with their jokes.

While acclaimed director Steven Spielberg is hard at work to make the Democratic National Convention, scheduled for August, a success, his friend, Jeffrey Katzenberg, a Hollywood mogul known for “The Lion King” and “Shrek,” is co-chairing Biden’s campaign. He was the chief organizer of the glitzy Los Angeles fundraiser, and a confidant to Biden, Obama and Clinton. Robert De Niro, from “The Deer Hunter” and “Goodfellas,” also lended his voice for an anti-Trump ad.