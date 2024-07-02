Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Texas, listens during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 16, 2015. Doggett has become the first in the party to publicly call for President Joe Biden to step down as the Democratic nominee for president, citing Biden's debate performance failing to "effectively defend his many accomplishments."

A House Democrat from Texas has called for President Joe Biden to bow out of the 2024 presidential race, citing Biden’s performance at last week’s debate.

Lloyd Doggett, D-Texas, released a statement Tuesday that said Biden should “make the painful and difficult decision to withdraw.” Doggett is the first House Democrat to call for Biden to bow out in the fallout of the first presidential debate.

“My decision to make these strong reservations public is not done lightly nor does it in any way diminish my respect for all that President Biden has achieved,” Doggett said. “Recognizing that, unlike (Donald) Trump, President Biden’s first commitment has always been to our country, not himself, I am hopeful that he will make the painful and difficult decision to withdraw. I respectfully call on him to do so.”

Who is Lloyd Doggett?

Doggett, 77, is serving his 15th term in Congress and represents Austin.

According to The Associated Press, the Texas Democrat is saying what many House members have been “privately whispering behind closed doors since last week’s debate.”

In his statement, Doggett “lauded” achievements made by Biden during his term. However, he “argued that now is a moment to pass the torch in the Democratic Party,” The Hill reported.

Doggett also likened the choice Biden faces to former President Lyndon Johnson’s 1968 decision to not seek reelection.

“I represent the heart of a congressional district once represented by Lyndon Johnson. Under very different circumstances, he made the painful decision to withdraw. President Biden should do the same,” Doggett said. “While much of his work has been transformational, he pledged to be transitional.”

How did Karine Jean-Pierre respond to questions about Biden’s fitness for office?

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre responded to a question Tuesday about Biden’s mental acuity and the debate performance.

“We understand the concerns. We get it,” Jean-Pierre said. “The president did not have a great night. ... The president had a cold ...”

Jean-Pierre said she believes Biden’s record overall is more important than his poor debate performance.

Who else is calling for President Biden to bow out?

Several media outlets, including The New York Times, have called for Biden to step down. Democratic Party strategist James Carville also called for Biden to bow out of the race Monday, according to Fox News.

“Everybody saw what they saw Thursday night. I don’t take any pleasure in this,” Carville said during a CNN interview.

Former Ohio Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan and former presidential candidate Andrew Yang have also called for Biden to bow out of the race, according to Newsweek.

How are Democrats reacting to Biden at the debate?

Politico reported that Biden’s debate performance has also prompted Democratic governors to set up a meeting with Biden.

Two dozen Democratic governors were on a Monday call to “vent fears and frustration over the president’s poor debate performance,” per the report, which was also reported by CNN anchor Jake Tapper.

“Folks want to know — what’s the plan, Joe? What is the plan not only for you, but the rest of us to get out there and carry the flag? Are you able and is the campaign able to maintain the pace?” one source told Politico. “Many of the governors want to know, what’s next? We’ve got to rebound.”

Independent Sen. Joe Manchin was reportedly talked out of calling for Biden to bow out of the race over the weekend, a move he wanted to make after the debate, according to The Washington Post.