Republican presidential candidate North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum speaks during a debate, Sept. 27, 2023, in Simi Valley, Calif. In some cases, Donald Trump's potential vice presidential contenders have had to abandon long-held policy positions and recant vehement criticism. In an interview, Burgum, a businessman, was asked if he'd ever do business with Trump, and responded, "I don't think so." He added, "I just think that it's important that you're judged by the company you keep."

3 things to know

The Big Idea

Trump’s play for ‘Romney Republicans’

As a matter of strategy, each of Trump’s top vice presidential options have made their case: Marco Rubio could help Trump win Latinos and suburban voters. Tim Scott could identify with African Americans. J.D. Vance could deliver swing-state voters and Rust Belt populists.

And Doug Burgum could bring back Romney Republicans.

The North Dakota governor ran a short-lived presidential campaign in the mold of Sen. Mitt Romney, the 2012 Republican nominee: he pitched himself a fiscal conservative, a pragmatic businessman and a successful governor. In the months since he dropped out in December, he has become a fervent Trump ally, sidling up to the former president at his Manhattan trial and calling Biden a dictator.

Romney, for his part, said it was “a little embarrassing” that Burgum and other VP hopefuls would show up to the courthouse. But some of Romney’s longtime supporters — including those who opposed Trump during this cycle’s Republican primary — are enthusiastic about the possibility of a Trump-Burgum ticket.

Last fall, Burgum and three other Republican candidates attended a closed-door gathering of Republican donors and policy experts in Park City, Utah. The annual event — called the E2 Summit — stemmed from the web of backers behind Romney and Paul Ryan’s 2012 presidential run.

The goal for last year’s gathering? To find “an alternative to Donald Trump” as the Republican nominee, said Spencer Zwick, one of the summit’s organizers.

Nikki Haley stole the show, while Burgum received a warm, though unremarkable, response. (Zwick joined Haley’s fundraising team after the event.) One attendee told me Burgum “surprised” a number of attendees, leaving them “almost upset” they hadn’t heard from him earlier in the process. Another said Burgum came across as a “nice and normal guy.”

Now, nine months later, that group of donors — once scrapping to push a non-Trump candidate atop the Republican ticket — is itching for a Vice President Burgum.

“Joe Biden has proven that he’s not mentally fit for the job,” said Zwick, who served as national finance chair and senior adviser for both of Romney’s presidential campaigns. “So if your options are Trump versus Biden, I can’t imagine very many people in that room not voting for Trump.”

Zwick added: “If you add into that Doug Burgum, who speaks to Republicans and independents, then you would just reinforce the probability and likelihood that Trump will win.”

It’s a significant shift among one of the most Trump-averse clumps of conservative donors. In September, Zwick said it’s “not in their DNA” to “accept that Donald Trump is the nominee”; now, Zwick says he — and many of the other E2 attendees — would vote for a Trump/Burgum ticket.

Not all E2 attendees agree. One told me that they would “prefer Nikki (Haley), Marco (Rubio) or someone who is younger, diverse and more moderate.” Another said “nothing stands out” from his interactions with Burgum.

But Zwick, who works with Burgum as a trustee on the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library board, says Burgum could win over many Republicans — and seems willing to help Trump do so, should Burgum be tapped as his running mate. The Burgum appeal, Zwick said, is his business leadership experience. “What resonated with a lot of our attendees is his experience at running things,” Zwick said. “He knows how big business works. He is effective as a governor. He knows how to run organizations.”

In recent months, some of the attendees at the E2 Summit have softened toward Trump. Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan was part of a group of business executives that met with Trump in Washington last month. Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff and Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei have downplayed the effect Trump’s reelection would have on their businesses.

However, many of Romney’s former supporters — and Romney himself — say they won’t support Trump. Romney said character is the most important issue for him when selecting a president: “When someone has been, well, determined by a jury to have committed sexual assault, that’s not someone who I want my kids and grandkids to see as president of the United States.”

Romney’s 2012 running mate, Paul Ryan, said he will write in another Republican’s name instead of voting for Trump. “Character is too important to me, and it’s a job that requires the kind of character (Trump) just doesn’t have,” Ryan said in May.

Zwick has a different view. “I have no idea if Trump’s going to pick (Burgum) or not,” he said. “But if he does, Doug would be a tremendous help to the ticket.”

