Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs a cabinet meeting at the Kirya military base in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Dec. 24, 2023. Netanyahu's visit to Washington this week is looming as a particularly fraught one between two allies. The Israeli leader is coming to address Congress Wednesday, July 24, 2024, at a moment of extreme political flux in the United States.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in Washington, D.C., on Monday. The goal of his visit is to shore up support for Israel amid its war with Hamas.

But his visit comes at a tumultuous time in U.S. politics. Congressional Democrats are fighting among themselves over whether to continue to support Israel as the death toll mounts in Gaza. The Capitol is still experiencing shockwaves from last weekend’s news that President Joe Biden was withdrawing his bid for reelection while passing the torch to his vice president, Kamala Harris.

Meanwhile, security concerns also remain at the forefront after the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

Rep. Blake Moore criticizes Harris for going ‘AWOL’ during Netanyahu’s visit

Netanyahu is expected to address Congress on Wednesday and meet with Biden on Thursday. His bilateral talks with Biden were rescheduled after the president became sick with COVID-19.

The Israeli prime minister is then scheduled to meet with Trump at Mar-a-Lago on Friday.

Rep. Blake Moore, R-Utah, vice chair of the Republican Conference, in a statement to the Deseret News Tuesday said, Netanyahu’s “visit is a testament to the importance of the U.S.-Israel relationship and an opportunity to speak about how to dismantle Hamas and support the Abraham Accords as the foundation for stability in the region.”

The Abraham Accords are the bilateral agreements between Israel, United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, signed during the Trump administration in 2020, recognizing Israel’s sovereignty.

Netanyahu’s visit also comes just days after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Iran only needs “probably one or two weeks” to produce enough weapons grade material to produce a nuclear weapon.

“As Iran sprints closer to the nuclear finish line and unleashes its proxy cells to target and kill American service members, we need these bilateral discussions,” Moore, who represents Utah’s 1st District, added.

The GOP congressman also remarked on Harris’ decision to skip presiding over or attending the joint address to Congress, saying she “was happy to preside over recent Congressional addresses from the Prime Minister of Japan and President of France.” But, Moore said, Harris is “pointedly snubbing our strongest ally in the Middle East.”

“Going AWOL at a time like this due to fear of protests from her progressive base demonstrates that she is not fit to be the leader of the free world,” he added.

As Politico reported, Harris will hold a one-on-one meeting with Netanyahu, where she reportedly intends to push for an end to the war and a negotiated cease-fire.

Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., president pro tempore of the Senate, who is next in line to preside over the address, also declined.

“Securing a lasting, mutual cease-fire is of the utmost importance right now, and I will continue to push for one to be reached as soon as possible. I hope Prime Minister Netanyahu will use the opportunity to address how he plans to secure a cease-fire — and lasting peace in the region,” Murray told NBC News Monday.

Instead, representing Democrats on the rostrum will be Sen. Ben Cardin of Maryland, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, alongside House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.

This is Netanyahu’s first visit to the Capitol in nearly four years, and his first international trip since the Hamas Oct. 7 attacks.

“I will seek to anchor the bipartisan support that is so important for Israel,” Netanyahu said before departing Israel on Monday, per The New York Times. “In this time of war and uncertainty, it’s important that Israel’s enemies know that America and Israel stand together today, tomorrow and always.”

Reps. Owens and Maloy say U.S. will stand by Israel

Rep. Celeste Maloy in a statement to the Deseret News Tuesday had a reassuring message for the American ally.

“Make no mistake, the U.S. stands with Israel as they continue to combat terror in the wake of October 7th,” Maloy, who represents Utah’s 2nd District, said.

“I look forward to hearing wartime leader Prime Minister Netanyahu lay out his vision for the future in a joint meeting of Congress tomorrow, and I hope my colleagues and I will be inspired by his message.”

Rep. Burgess Owens, R-Utah, in a statement to the Deseret News also said Israel and the U.S. share a special friendship that is “unbreakable, joined together by a common love for God, country, and life.”

“While I’m looking forward to welcoming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Washington, D.C., not all of my colleagues are willing to extend a warm welcome to one of America’s greatest allies, even as Israel fights against the same forces of hate and extremism we faced after 9/11,” Owens, who represents Utah’s 4th District, said.

“Despite the callous words and untimely absence of many Democrats, including Kamala Harris, the United States will continue to assist however we can as Israel fights against evil terrorists and defends its people.”

Around 58 Democratic lawmakers skipped Netanyahu’s remarks to Congress in 2015. Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., told Axios that “a lot of people who are extremely upset he is coming here” will skip this time, too. She said she expected a “large” boycott.

Trump’s running mate, Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, will also not be attending the address, and will defer to Trump for communication with the Israeli prime minister, according to The Hill.

Trump will sit down with Netanyahu on Friday, the former president said on Truth Social.

“Looking forward to welcoming Bibi Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida,” Trump wrote. “During my first term, we had Peace and Stability in the Region, even signing the historic Abraham Accords — And we will have it again.”