Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C.

Former president Donald Trump will visit Utah in August for a fundraiser, multiple people familiar with the plans confirmed.

The fundraiser is scheduled for August 29 in Park City. Official coordination efforts are being led by George Glass, a Trump campaign fundraiser and former ambassador to Portugal, and Marlon Bateman, a State Department official during the Trump administration. Both Glass and Bateman declined to comment.

Trump was scheduled to visit Utah in late June for a fundraiser, but plans were scrapped after the presidential debate was held on the same day.

Proceeds will go to Trump’s election campaign. The fundraiser’s lead co-hosts are John Schnatter, the founder of Papa John’s Pizza, and Doug Quezada.

Expected attendees include former acting U.S. attorney general Matt Whitaker and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Trump formally accepted the Republican nomination for president during last week’s Republican National Convention. After President Joe Biden announced his intentions to exit the race Sunday, Trump’s likely November opponent is Vice President Kamala Harris, who has received verbal support from enough delegates to win the Democratic Party’s nomination.

Trump has not visited Utah since 2017, when he announced reductions to Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments. During his 2016 campaign, Trump held one rally in Salt Lake City.

During this election cycle, Democrats have held three fundraisers in Utah, each hosted by Nancy and Mark Gilbert, the former ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa. In August, President Biden headlined an event at the Gilbert home in Park City; in January, First Lady Jill Biden visited, and in June, Vice President Harris visited.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.