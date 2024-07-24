President Joe Biden disembarks Air Force One as he arrives Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Tuesday, July 23, 2024. Biden is returning to the White House from his Rehoboth Beach home recovering from COVID-19 and after ending his 2024 campaign.

President Joe Biden is set to deliver a primetime speech Wednesday evening, explaining his decision to exit the presidential race.

Biden, who has been quarantining for the past week after contracting COVID-19, announced his decision to terminate his reelection bid and endorse Vice President Kamala Harris on Sunday. The president’s decision followed three weeks of mounting pressure from his own party to exit the race, following a disastrous debate performance on June 27.

Biden’s decision to end his reelection bid was met with a mixture of optimism and sadness among Democrats. By Tuesday morning, Harris had secured commitments from enough delegates to be voted the party’s nominee. Party leaders plan to hold a vote in early August, before the Democratic National Convention.

In a letter released Sunday, Biden said it is “in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term.”

In a separate post, Biden offered his “full support and endorsement for Kamala (Harris) to be the nominee of our party this year.”

While Biden is ending his reelection bid, he plans to finish his term as president, which ends in January.

How to watch

Date and time: Wednesday, July 24 at 6 p.m. MT

TV: All major networks

Streaming: whitehouse.gov/live/