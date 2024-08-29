Utah Society Sons of the American Revolution present the flag at the Founders of America and Constitution Month Kick-Off at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024.

Leaders and residents of the Beehive State gathered under the bright dome of the rotunda in the state Capitol building on Thursday morning for an event focusing on the United States Constitution, kicking off celebrations a few days early in preparation for Constitution Month.

The event, organized by “Why I Love America” and sponsored by the Constitution Education Foundation, featured music from the American Heritage School Choir, a presentation of colors and speeches from Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, Congressman Burgess Owens, state Rep. Doug Owens, D-Millcreek and Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi.

During his speech, Cox declared the month of September as American Founders and Constitution Month and Sunday, Sept. 1 as a Day of Prayer, Fasting and Contemplation for our nation. This marks a continuation of Utah’s expansion upon Constitution Day celebrations, which long has been recognized on Sept. 17. Last year Utah state lawmakers passed HB179, a bill that proclaimed all of September as “American Founders Month,” a law Cox said he “proudly signed.” At Thursday’s event, Cox said he’d like other states in the union to join Utah in celebrating the supreme law of the United States.

Gov. Spencer Cox speaks at the Founders of America and Constitution Month Kick-Off at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

“I want you to know that I am sending a letter to all 50 governors with a couple declarations ... asking all of them to follow in Utah’s footsteps and celebrate our Constitution, not just one day, but all,” Cox said.

The nation’s founding document is one of the United States’ “best exports,” the governor said, quoting George Washington’s sentiment on the Constitution as being “the guide which I will never abandon.” He stressed the Constitution’s value in today’s political climate.

“I am worried that the coming months are going to test our nation’s foundation. I believe the Constitution that once united our nation can do it again,” Cox said. “Now more than ever, it is important that every single one of us read and reflect on the inspired Constitution and its role in preserving our republic.”

Cox also recognized Darin Hoover, the father of Staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover, who was one of 13 service members killed during the Afghanistan withdrawal in August 2021. Hoover, who was sitting in the front row, later stood while the crowd applauded. The Hoover family was among those participating in Monday’s wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, accompanied by Cox and former President Donald Trump.

A constitutional education

The family-friendly event offered patriotic displays and activities for adults and children, as individuals dressed as early-American historical figures — including the ever-recognizable Benjamin Franklin — weaved their way through the crowds. A palpable theme throughout the course of the morning was the emphasis on educating children and the next generation on the teachings of the Constitution in order build unity.

“We know that in order to hold onto who we are, we need to teach our kids who we are,” said Owens, who represents the state’s 4th Congressional District. He thanked the crowd for bringing their children to the event. “Our greatest responsibility is making our children understand the power of our great nation.”

Utah Society Sons of the American Revolution members Cole Duffield, left, Quinn Rodeffer and Joshua Adam Elliott prepare to present the flag at the Founders of America and Constitution Month Kick-Off at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

For Ogden resident Jessica Stoker and Centerville resident Francesca Green, Owens’ message hit close to home. Stoker and Green, who homeschool their children, attended the event as an activity that ties into their September lesson plans, which focus on patriotism and American history.

“My husband is super passionate about U.S. history, and we just want to give our kids exposure to all the things that our country has done,” Green told the Deseret News. Events like this, Green said, “help us gain perspective.”

Stoker, who inherited her father’s and grandfather’s passion for American history and is instilling that into her teaching, said she appreciated that the free event was open to the public, an accessible opportunity for homeschool families. “We need more opportunities to unite as Americans,” she said.

Sitting in the second row, two of Utah’s Sanpete County residents who had commuted two hours to attend the event shared their perspectives.

“We’re here representing our area, and we’re really happy to be here because Burgess Owens has been so supportive of our area,” Faylyn Warnick, president of the Sanpete County Chamber of Commerce, told the Deseret News. Warnick shared that she and fellow Sanpete County resident and former Chamber of Commerce colleague Stephanie Hardy attended the event to learn more about Constitution education, and how they can bring that knowledge back to their rural slice of Utah. The event offered take-home materials for families and educators to continue the learning experience, which Warnick and Hardy said they’d be distributing in their hometown to both children and adults.

Jen Brown, president of “Why I Love America,” said she started the organization because, “if we don’t do better teaching and celebrating these constitutional principles, it may not continue.”

Gov. Cox’s official Thursday declaration reiterated that state law “invites all Utah school children to read directly from the United States Constitution and other primary sources, with a special focus on Constitution Day, Sept. 17, and to be taught principles from the United States Constitution.”