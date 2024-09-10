Signage at the media filing center ahead of the presidential debate between Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, Monday, Sept. 9, 2024, in Philadelphia.

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump will meet for their first — and potentially only — debate on Tuesday, at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia.

It is also the first time the two will meet in person. In an interview with CNN’s Dana Bash, Harris said she and Trump had never met. The only time they were in the same room was when she attended Trump’s State of the Union addresses as a senator.

A lot is riding on the candidates’ performances, with Trump and Harris polling neck and neck ahead of the debate.

Deseret News’ Samuel Benson is in Philadelphia to cover the debate and speak to surrogates for the two campaigns when it is done.

Tuesday’s debate is hosted by ABC News, with moderators David Muir and Linsey Davis, anchors of “World News Tonight.”

What are the debate rules?

After multiple rounds of negotiations, Harris and Trump agreed to stick to the same rules in place between Trump and President Joe Biden, who dropped out of the presidential election in the wake of a disastrous debate performance in June. He then endorsed Harris, who secured the nomination at the Democratic National Convention in August.

At Tuesday’s 90-minute debate, there will not be a live audience or opening statements. Trump will give the last closing statement after winning a coin toss. The candidates’ microphones will be turned off when the other is answering a question.

Harris had wanted to change the debate rules to keep mics open, but the Trump team rejected that change.

Neither candidate is allowed to have props or prewritten notes, but they will have water, a notepad and a pen. They are to stand behind their podiums for the duration of the debate.

The network said it did not provide the candidates with questions and debate topics in advance, and campaign staff will not speak to the candidates during the two commercial breaks.