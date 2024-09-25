A lectern stands during a GOP primary debate in a KSL studio in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News
Brigham Tomco

By Brigham Tomco

Brigham L. Tomco is a staff writer on the politics team covering Utah’s congressional delegation, governor and state legislature.

New polling from the Utah Debate Commission found that Republican candidates for U.S. House and Senate carry double-digit leads over their Democratic opponents.

The commission based finalized debate lineups on the results of the poll. To qualify for the televised debates, candidates must meet a threshold of 10% plus or minus the margin of error of around 4%.

U.S. Senate debate

Three candidates qualified for the Thursday, Oct. 10 debate for Utah’s open U.S. Senate seat. Republican nominee Rep. John Curtis, currently representing Utah’s 3rd Congressional District, received 52.5% in the poll of 526 registered Utah voters. Democratic nominee Caroline Gleich, a professional skier and environmental activist, received 33.8%.

Independent American candidate Carlton Bowen received 8.4%. The poll was conducted by Salt Lake City-based Lighthouse Research between Aug. 29 and Sept. 19 among 526 voters with a margin of error of 4.3%.

Related
Will young voters turn Utah blue? These Aggies are skeptical

3rd Congressional District debate

Two candidates qualified for the Thursday, Oct. 17 debate for Utah’s open 3rd Congressional District seat. Republican nominee state Sen. Mike Kennedy, R-Alpine, received 61.4%. Democratic nominee, Glenn Wright, a former Summit County councilman, received 32.9%. The poll was conducted among 504 voters with a margin of error of 4.4%.

Related
Utah 3rd District candidates debate bans on transgender treatments for children

1st Congressional District debate

View Comments

Three candidates qualified for the Tuesday, Oct. 8 debate for Utah’s 1st Congressional District seat. Republican incumbent Rep. Blake Moore received 57.8%. Democratic nominee Bill Campbell, an auto parts executive, received 27.6%. Libertarian nominee Daniel Cottam received 6.9%. The poll was conducted among 507 voters with a margin of error of 4.4%.

2nd Congressional District debate

Two candidates qualified for the Monday, Oct. 14 debate for Utah’s 2nd Congressional District seat. Republican incumbent Rep. Celeste Maloy received 58.4%. Democratic nominee Nathaniel Woodward, an attorney, received 25.4%. The poll was conducted among 512 voters with a margin of error of 4.3%.

4th Congressional District debate

Two candidates qualified for the Thursday, Oct. 24 debate for Utah’s 4th Congressional District seat. Republican incumbent Rep. Burgess Owens received 57.9%. Democratic nominee Katrina Fallic-Wang, a marketing manager, received 28.4%. The poll was conducted among 503 voters with a margin of error of 4.4%.

Related
Reform Social Security? Cut regulations? Say hello to Utah’s Democratic candidates for Congress

General election almost here

Election Day this year is on Tuesday, Nov. 5. But general election “season” begins in mid-October when county clerks start sending out mail-in ballots to voters across the state.

Related
60 days out: Your one-story stop for Utah’s biggest general election races
Looking for comments?
Find comments in their new home! Click the buttons at the top or within the article to view them — or use the button below for quick access.