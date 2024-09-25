A lectern stands during a GOP primary debate in a KSL studio in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

New polling from the Utah Debate Commission found that Republican candidates for U.S. House and Senate carry double-digit leads over their Democratic opponents.

The commission based finalized debate lineups on the results of the poll. To qualify for the televised debates, candidates must meet a threshold of 10% plus or minus the margin of error of around 4%.

U.S. Senate debate

Three candidates qualified for the Thursday, Oct. 10 debate for Utah’s open U.S. Senate seat. Republican nominee Rep. John Curtis, currently representing Utah’s 3rd Congressional District, received 52.5% in the poll of 526 registered Utah voters. Democratic nominee Caroline Gleich, a professional skier and environmental activist, received 33.8%.

Independent American candidate Carlton Bowen received 8.4%. The poll was conducted by Salt Lake City-based Lighthouse Research between Aug. 29 and Sept. 19 among 526 voters with a margin of error of 4.3%.

3rd Congressional District debate

Two candidates qualified for the Thursday, Oct. 17 debate for Utah’s open 3rd Congressional District seat. Republican nominee state Sen. Mike Kennedy, R-Alpine, received 61.4%. Democratic nominee, Glenn Wright, a former Summit County councilman, received 32.9%. The poll was conducted among 504 voters with a margin of error of 4.4%.

1st Congressional District debate

Three candidates qualified for the Tuesday, Oct. 8 debate for Utah’s 1st Congressional District seat. Republican incumbent Rep. Blake Moore received 57.8%. Democratic nominee Bill Campbell, an auto parts executive, received 27.6%. Libertarian nominee Daniel Cottam received 6.9%. The poll was conducted among 507 voters with a margin of error of 4.4%.

2nd Congressional District debate

Two candidates qualified for the Monday, Oct. 14 debate for Utah’s 2nd Congressional District seat. Republican incumbent Rep. Celeste Maloy received 58.4%. Democratic nominee Nathaniel Woodward, an attorney, received 25.4%. The poll was conducted among 512 voters with a margin of error of 4.3%.

4th Congressional District debate

Two candidates qualified for the Thursday, Oct. 24 debate for Utah’s 4th Congressional District seat. Republican incumbent Rep. Burgess Owens received 57.9%. Democratic nominee Katrina Fallic-Wang, a marketing manager, received 28.4%. The poll was conducted among 503 voters with a margin of error of 4.4%.

General election almost here

Election Day this year is on Tuesday, Nov. 5. But general election “season” begins in mid-October when county clerks start sending out mail-in ballots to voters across the state.