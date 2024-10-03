Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson answers a question at the Hinckley Institute of Politics on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024.

Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson, the state’s chief election officer, urged voters to become more familiar with the election process before heeding claims of electoral fraud during remarks on Thursday.

A growing climate of distrust toward election officials threatens the safety of poll workers and the peaceful functioning of democracy, Henderson said in a speech at the Hinckley Institute of Politics at the University of Utah.

A letter containing white powder was intercepted by the FBI en route to Henderson’s office two weeks ago. Similar packages delivered to election offices across the country were all signed “United States Traitor Elimination Army.”

“Attacks on our elections and the people who run them are attacks on the political institutions that exist to protect our liberty and free government,” Henderson said as part of her prepared remarks.

As part of her “stewardship” of election oversight, Henderson attempted to address concerns about Utah elections and to distinguish between honest questions and politically motivated attacks on the election process as outlined in state code. Accusations of widespread corruption among state and county election officials, as well as volunteers, “are not designed to improve processes or laws,” Henderson said, “but to subvert them; to instill fear and doubt, harass and intimidate, cause confusion, delay and chaos. And they always serve to advance a political agenda, not the public interest.”

The 2024 primary season exposed weaknesses in some facets of Utah election law. A historically close outcome in the 2nd Congressional District shined a bright light on the difficulty of relying on the U.S. Postal Service to postmark late-breaking ballots in time to be counted. Other concerns also emerged about the process of remedying ballots with improperly marked signatures as well as the transparency of voter information on ballot cure lists and primary signature-qualification packets.

While small mistakes will be made in every election, and there is room for improvement in state code, the work of “election vigilantes” scrutinizing election results and deeming them inaccurate does more harm than good and often arrives at “demonstrably false” conclusions, Henderson said.

Henderson aimed to set the record straight, claiming that vote-by-mail is more secure than in-person voting, and that machine tabulation is more accurate than hand-counting ballots. Henderson reminded voters that the safeguards associated with mail-in ballots can sometimes mean waiting several days before results are finalized. But the tabulation process, and subsequent audits, are open to the public, Henderson said.

“Utah elections are secure and administered fairly,” Henderson said. “County clerks are meticulous in their efforts to accurately count all legal ballots, whether they are cast by mail or in person. Not long ago, county clerks and the good local people who ran elections faithfully performed their duties in near anonymity. But today, harassment, intimidation, and threats to election officials are so commonplace that they have become almost unremarkable. This trend should alarm everyone.”

Henderson called on Utahns to “doubt the doubters before you doubt the entire election system”; “commit today to accept the results of the election, no matter what they are”; and to “take your vote into your own hands” by updating your voter registration and signing up for notifications as your ballots proceeds through the tabulation process.

Voter information can be found at vote.utah.gov. Voters can check the status of their voter registration by visiting here. You can find information about dropbox and voting locations here. You can contact your county clerk here. You can track your ballot here. You can learn about candidates here.

