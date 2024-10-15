A “Vote Here” sign is displayed during primary election voting held at the Utah County Health and Justice Building in Provo on Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

The pitch for Latter-day Saint votes continues, as both Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump made direct calls to Latter-day Saint voters over the weekend.

In recent weeks, the Harris and Trump campaigns have launched formal efforts to target members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, who could prove to be a pivotal voting bloc in Arizona and Nevada, two battleground states. On Saturday and Sunday, Harris and Trump spoke directly to those voters for the first time this cycle.

At a campaign rally in Scottsdale, Arizona on Friday, Harris addressed “the LDS community here,” saying, “We have so much more in common than what separates us, especially on the fundamentals. And so, with that, I say that I am committed to all of you to be a president for all Americans and to work as we must together again.”

A day later, on Sunday, Trump participated in a rally in Prescott, Arizona and a “virtual fireside” targeted toward Latter-day Saints. Other speakers during the call included radio personality Glenn Beck and Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah.

Trump spoke for about ten minutes during the call, saying he shares the “same values” as Latter-day Saints. “We believe in family, we believe in parental rights. We believe, in fact, that religious freedom is the foundation of all our freedoms,” he said.

Trump, speaking with his camera turned off, criticized Harris’ record, and claimed Harris wants to “make it harder for the Mormons to care for the poor and less fortunate.” Trump’s audio cut in and out during the call.

Harris launches TV ad featuring Latter-day Saint mayor

The Harris campaign unveiled a TV ad Monday featuring Mesa, Arizona Mayor John Giles. According to a release from the Harris campaign, the ad began airing this week on local broadcast and cable TV.

Giles, a Latter-day Saint and a Republican, endorsed Harris in August. He has campaigned alongside Harris throughout Arizona, spoke at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago and forms part of both Harris’ Arizona “Latter-day Saints for Harris-Walz” advisory committee and the “Republicans for Harris-Walz” leadership group.

In the ad, Giles says he’s a “lifelong Republican — but I’ve always put country over party.”

“I know Donald Trump’s second term would be all about himself,” Giles continues. “That’s why like so many other Republicans, I cannot support Donald Trump. Kamala Harris and I may not agree on everything, but I do know that she will always put country first.”

It is the second Harris campaign ad that features a Latter-day Saint. The first, a Spanish-language ad called “I Was a Republican,” features Yasser Sanchez, an immigration attorney in Mesa.

Cox attends Trump rally in California

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox attended Trump’s rally in Coachella, California on Saturday. He was there with Robert O’Brien, Trump’s former national security advisor, who spoke at the rally. O’Brien is also a Latter-day Saint.

During his speech, Trump thanked both Cox and O’Brien for attending.

“We also have a really great governor — a governor I’ve gotten to know really well in the last six, seven months,” Trump said. “And he’s doing a terrific job. Spencer Cox of Utah.”

Cox, who did not vote for Trump in 2016 or 2020, endorsed Trump shortly after Trump survived an assassination attempt in July.

When the Trump campaign unveiled its “Latter-day Saints for Trump” coalition last week, it included four members of Utah’s congressional delegation, Utah’s attorney general and four members of the Utah state legislature.