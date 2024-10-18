Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at the 79th annual Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, in New York.

Both presidential nominees for the 2024 election made an appearance at the 79th Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner; however, while former President Donald Trump attended in person, Vice President Kamala Harris appeared via a pre-recorded message.

Harris’ message, which featured a skit with “Saturday Night Live” star Molly Shannon, acknowledged the Al Smith dinner as a moment of unity. However, the vice president was interrupted by Shannon’s Catholic schoolgirl character from “SNL,” who offered Harris tips on her speech.

The Al Smith dinner is traditionally a moment of bipartisanship during election season. The Catholic charity event raises millions of dollars in support women and children, per Fox News.

During his speech at the dinner and later in an interview on “Fox & Friends,” Trump criticized Harris’s absence.

“I’d really hoped she would come, because we can’t get enough of hearing her beautiful laugh,” he joked. “She laughs like crazy.”

“But Catholics please don’t be too insulted by Kamala’s absence,” he continued. “If Democrats really wanted to have someone not be with us, they would have just sent Joe Biden.”

Trump’s joke was only one of many lobbed at his political rivals.

Comedian Jim Gaffigan, known for his portrayal of Harris’ running mate Tim Walz on “SNL,” served as the evening’s emcee. He also commented on Harris’ absence.

“You know, this event has been referred to as the Catholic Met Gala,” Gaffigan said. “Twenty-two percent of Americans identify as Catholic. Catholics will be a key demographic in every battleground state. I’m sorry, why is Vice President Harris not here?”

The event was full of memorable moments, some lighthearted and others more controversial. Here are five notable quotes from the night: