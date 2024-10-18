Both presidential nominees for the 2024 election made an appearance at the 79th Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner; however, while former President Donald Trump attended in person, Vice President Kamala Harris appeared via a pre-recorded message.
Harris’ message, which featured a skit with “Saturday Night Live” star Molly Shannon, acknowledged the Al Smith dinner as a moment of unity. However, the vice president was interrupted by Shannon’s Catholic schoolgirl character from “SNL,” who offered Harris tips on her speech.
The Al Smith dinner is traditionally a moment of bipartisanship during election season. The Catholic charity event raises millions of dollars in support women and children, per Fox News.
During his speech at the dinner and later in an interview on “Fox & Friends,” Trump criticized Harris’s absence.
“I’d really hoped she would come, because we can’t get enough of hearing her beautiful laugh,” he joked. “She laughs like crazy.”
“But Catholics please don’t be too insulted by Kamala’s absence,” he continued. “If Democrats really wanted to have someone not be with us, they would have just sent Joe Biden.”
Trump’s joke was only one of many lobbed at his political rivals.
Comedian Jim Gaffigan, known for his portrayal of Harris’ running mate Tim Walz on “SNL,” served as the evening’s emcee. He also commented on Harris’ absence.
“You know, this event has been referred to as the Catholic Met Gala,” Gaffigan said. “Twenty-two percent of Americans identify as Catholic. Catholics will be a key demographic in every battleground state. I’m sorry, why is Vice President Harris not here?”
The event was full of memorable moments, some lighthearted and others more controversial. Here are five notable quotes from the night:
- “The Democrats have been telling us Trump’s reelection is a threat to democracy,” Gaffigan said. “In fact, they were so concerned of this threat, they staged a coup, ousted their democratically elected incumbent and installed Kamala Harris. In other words, all her dreams have come true.”
- Trump could not come up with a self-deprecating joke, he said. “Tradition holds that I’m supposed to tell a few self-deprecating jokes this evening, so here it goes. ... Nope, I’ve got nothing. I guess I just don’t see the point of taking shots at myself when other people have been shooting at me ... .”
- Trump insulted Harris voters, saying, “There’s a group called White Dudes for Harris, have you seen this? ... But I’m not worried about them because their wives and their wives’ lovers are all voting for me.”
- Gaffigan directed an uncomfortable question at Archbishop Timothy Dolan, the evening’s host: “Cardinal Dolan, I’m curious. The pope did say that this election is a choice between the lesser of two evils. And so two-part question. One, do you agree? And two, who is more evil?”
- Gaffigan’s best-received joke: “The media has begun discussing the phenomena of secret Trump voters. People who publicly say they would never vote for Trump, but then when they go in the voting booth, they do. It’s a small group. They’re called the Biden family.”