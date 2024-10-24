In this Monday, Jan. 24, 2011 file picture, anti-abortion and pro-choice activists stand next to each other in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington during a rally on the anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision.

A majority of U.S. Christians believe they can support abortion rights without contradicting their faith, a new poll suggests.

In a Deseret News/HarrisX poll, U.S. voters were asked which of the two beliefs is closer to their perspective: “People of faith can support abortion rights without contradicting their faith,” or “People of faith must protect the rights of a fetus.”

Among self-described Christians, 57% said they more closely agreed with the first view; 43% said they more closely agree with the second view.

The survey was conducted online from Sept. 20-23 among 1,011 registered U.S. voters. The margin of error is +/- 3.1 percentage points. Full results of the poll can be found here.

Of the Christian groups in the sample — evangelical Protestants, non-evangelical Protestants, Roman Catholics or other Christians — Roman Catholics were the most likely to say people of faith can support abortion: 65% said that view most closely aligns with their perspective. Among non-evangelical Protestants, 62% agreed; among other Christians, 59% agreed.

Evangelical Protestants were the only Christian group with majority support for the second view — that people of faith must protect the rights of a fetus. Two-thirds (67%) of evangelical respondents said they agree “people of faith must protect the rights of a fetus,” while only 33% said people of faith can support abortion rights.

Among non-Christian people of faith, 74% said they believe people of faith can support abortion rights without contradicting their faith.

Presidential race pivots on reproductive rights

In the race for the White House, the two major-party candidates have staked out positions on abortion that they hope will both be popular with the electorate, but not alienate people of faith.

In interviews and speeches, Vice President Kamala Harris often says people don’t have to “abandon their faith or deeply held beliefs” to believe the government should not determine whether a woman has access to abortion. “If (a woman) chooses,” Harris has said, “she will consult with her pastor, her priest, her rabbi, her imam. But it should not be the government telling her what to do.”

Harris supports Congress passing a law to codify the right to an abortion. She says she would, if elected, sign into law the protections of Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion up until the point of viability. In a recent interview, she said she would not she would not agree to any concessions in order to more quickly pass a bill on abortion, including any religious concessions.

Harris says she is in favor of ending the Senate filibuster in order to pass the law.

Former President Donald Trump, meanwhile, has pivoted away from his previous support for a nationwide abortion ban. Instead, he now says the decision should be left up to the states. He has taken credit for the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision, which overturned the protections in Roe v. Wade and left abortion up to each state to decide.

In August, Trump said, “My administration will be great for women and their reproductive rights,” confusing many of his longtime pro-life supporters.

In Trump’s home state, Florida, Trump voted to uphold a six-week abortion ban, even after he said he disagreed with the measure.

A majority (56%) of voters say they trust Harris more to handle abortion; 44% say they trust Trump more.

Should Congress legalize or ban abortion?

Voters were asked: “Now that the Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, which of the following is closest to your view?”

46% of respondents selected: “Congress should pass a law guaranteeing access to abortion nationwide.”

17% of respondents selected: “Congress should pass a law that makes abortion illegal nationwide.”

37% of respondents selected: “Congress should pass no law concerning abortion and allow each state to determine its own policy.”

There is a sharp partisan divide on the issue. Most Republicans (56%) say the issue should left to the states, agreeing with Trump. Most Democrats (67%) say Congress should pass a law guaranteeing access to abortion nationwide.

People of faith are divided on the issue. Among all Christian respondents, 42% think Congress should legalize abortion, while 40% say it should be left up to the states. Among evangelical Protestants, most (57%) say it should be left to the states, while a closer split of non-evangelical Protestants say Congress should legalize it (47%) or states should decide (43%). Among Roman Catholics, 49% say Congress should legalize it, while 36% say states should decide.

A majority of all U.S. voters (52%) say federal funds should not be used to pay for abortions for a woman who cannot afford it on her own, while 48% said the government should pay for a poor woman’s abortion.