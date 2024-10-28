A Vote Here sign is seen outside an early voting polling place at the Southeast Library, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn.

There are eight days until Election Day and there are seven states with close margins in the polls serving as key battleground states for Vice President Kamala Harris and Former President Donald Trump’s campaigns.

“Because of the Electoral College system, a small number of states are considered battleground states, the locations that are competitive enough that either Harris or Trump could win there,” according to NBC.

These seven states are Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia, North Carolina, Arizona and Nevada.

Taking information from a variety of different polls, here is a look into what the polls currently say about the seven swing states.

What the polls say about the 7 battleground states

Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania has 19 Electoral College votes, and is “emerging as the most critical battleground state in the 2024 election,” according to NBC.

In 2020 Biden won the state by 1.2 percentage points after Trump won by less than one percentage point in 2016.

According to Silver Bulletin, Trump is leading in polls with 48.3 percent and Harris has 48 percent.

Real Clear Polling has Trump ahead with 48.1 percent compared to Harris with 47.6 percent.

The New York Times puts Harris ahead of Trump by less than one percentage point.

Michigan

Michigan has 15 Electoral College votes.

In 2020 Biden won by three percentage points and in 2016 Trump was the first Republican to win the state since 1988, according to NBC.

According to Silver Bulletin, polls have Harris at 48.1 percent in Michigan with Trump at 47.4 percent.

Real Clear Polling has Trump at 47.9 percent, ahead of Harris with 47.8, a narrow margin of 0.1 percentage point.

The New York Times puts Harris ahead by less than one percentage point.

People stand in line waiting to cast ballots during early voting in the general election on a cool and windy day, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Anchorage, Alaska. | Mark Thiessen

Wisconsin

Wisconsin has 10 Electoral College votes.

In 2020 Biden won the state by less than one percentage point, after Trump also won by less than one percentage point in 2016, according to NBC.

According to Silver Bulletin, Harris is ahead with 48.5 percent and Trump has 48 percent.

Real Clear Polling has Trump with 48.1 percent ahead of Harris by a 0.3 margin with 47.8 percent.

The New York Times puts Harris ahead of Trump by less than one percentage point.

Georgia

Georgia has 16 Electoral College votes.

In 2020 Biden won the state by 0.2 percentage points and Trump won the state by five percentage points in 2016, per NBC.

According to Silver Bulletin, Trump is at 49 percent in Georgia and Harris is at 47.6 percent.

Real Clear Polling puts Trump at 49.2 percent and Harris at 46.9 in Georgia.

According to New York Times, Trump leads by one percentage point in Georgia.

North Carolina

North Carolina has 16 Electoral College votes and the state hasn’t gone blue since 2008, per NBC.

In 2016 Trump won the state by three percentage points, and he won by one percentage point in 2020, according to NBC.

According to Silver Bulletin, Trump leads with 48.9 percent and Harris is at 47.6 percent.

Real Clear Polling has Trump ahead with 48.6 percent and Harris at 47.8 percent.

The New York Times puts Trump in the lead by less than one percentage point.

President Joe Biden is handed an "I Voted Early" sticker upon exiting the voting booth after casting his early-voting ballot for the 2024 general elections, Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, in New Castle, Del. | Manuel Balce Ceneta

Arizona

Arizona has 11 Electoral College votes.

In 2020 Biden won the state by less than half a percentage point, according to NBC.

According to Silver Bulletin, polls have Trump at 49.4 percent and Harris at 47.3 percent.

Real Clear Polling has Trump in the lead with 49.2 percent and Harris has 47.7 percent.

The New York Times puts Trump in the lead by two percentage points.

Nevada

Nevada has 6 Electoral College votes.

In 2020 Biden won the state by 2.4 percentage points, according to NBC.

According to Silver Bulletin, Harris and Trump are tied at 47.9 percent in Nevada.

Real Clear Polling had Trump ahead of Harris with 47.8 percent and 47.1 percent.

The New York Times puts Harris in the lead by less than one percentage point.

The 2024 presidential election betting market

On online betting platforms, such as Bet 365, Bovada, Polymarket and Oddschecker, Trump is the solid betting favorite, per USA Today.

The favorite for this election has changed a few times since Harris became the Democratic nominee. In early October the odds shifted dramatically in favor of Trump, according USA Today.

“This shift follows reports, including one from the Wall Street Journal, which indicated that large bets at the crypto-based platform Polymarket had altered the odds dramatically, raising questions about their accuracy,” according to The Economic Times.

Elon Musk’s involvement in supporting Trump has also correlated with the increase in favorability for Trump, according to Forbes.

According to USA Today, the betting favorite has won the election every election since 1866, except for two times.

In 2016, Hillary Clinton was the favorite by a large margin but went on to lose, and in 1948 Harry Truman beat the eight-to-one odds and defeated Thomas Dewey.