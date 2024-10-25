In this combination photo, then-Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks during a debate, Oct. 7, 2020, in Salt Lake City, left, and Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks during a debate, June 27, 2024, in Atlanta.

As Election Day approaches, polls reveal a tight race for the presidency. One survey shows former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris tied, while others show slight leads in either direction. All are within the margin of error, leaving the outcome uncertain.

Key battlegrounds include the seven swing states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. However, indicators within these states also suggest an undetermined result.

Polls show Trump leads on issues like the economy and immigration, while Harris holds advantages on abortion and perceptions of overall fitness for office.

Related Deadlines to know as ballots are now heading to mailboxes in Utah

The New York Times/Siena College poll reflects a dead heat, with both candidates at 48%. Earlier in October, Harris led with 49% to Trump’s 46%.

Immigration has gained more traction among voters, rising from 12% to 15% as a top concern, with Trump leading by 11 points on handling the issue.

Economic issues are another top concern. While Trump is favored as the most trusted candidate to address this issue, Harris has reduced his lead from 13 points to six points.

On fitness for office, Harris leads, with 41% viewing Trump as too old for the role. Harris also leads on abortion by 16 points.

Only 28% expressed confidence in the country’s direction and among early voters, 59% favor Harris, compared to 40% for Trump.

The poll consisted of phone interviews with 2,516 registered voters nationwide, taking place between Oct. 20 to 23.

CNBC: Trump leads by 2 points

CNBC’s quarterly “All-America Economic Survey” shows Trump with 48% to Harris’ 46%, within the margin of error of 3.1%. The poll results have not changed from CNBC’s previous quarterly poll in August and is mostly the same result as its national poll, which showed the two candidates tied at 48%

In swing states, Trump holds a one-point lead.

The poll highlights inflation as a top concern, with nearly half citing it as their main issue and 63% reporting their income falls behind the cost of living. The candidate most favored to address this issue was Trump by seven points.

Harris was favored on mental and physical fitness for the presidency by 13 points and was viewed as more honest by 10 points. She also led by two points on bringing positive change.

The poll was conducted with 1,000 registered voters from Oct. 15 to Oct. 19.

Reuters: Harris leads by 3 points

The latest Reuters/Ipsos poll places Harris ahead with 46% to Trump’s 43%, within the margin of error. This closely matches last week’s poll, which had Harris at 45% to Trump’s 42%.

The poll shows the economy and immigration as top voter concerns. Sixty percent view the economy negatively, and 65% express similar views on immigration. Trump is favored to handle both, leading 46% to 38% on the economy and 48% to 35% on immigration.

Harris, however, leads on issues related to political extremism and threats to democracy.

The poll surveyed 4,129 U.S. adults, including 3,481 registered voters. Among them, 3,307 were estimated as most likely to vote on Election Day, forming the basis for Harris’s three-point lead over Trump.