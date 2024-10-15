A young man places a ballot into the container as voters turn out to cast their primary votes at the Salt Lake County Library in Sandy on Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

Ballots for registered voters in Utah are on their way to mailboxes Tuesday ahead of the Nov. 5 general lection. The last day you can request a mail ballot is Oct. 29, so watch your mailbox.

The presidential election is on the ballot this year. Utahns also have a chance to cast their vote for governor, attorney general, auditor, a senator and congressional leaders among other local and countywide races.

Constitutional amendments will be on the ballot, though votes will not be counted on Amendment A or Amendment D because they were voided in court. Votes on Amendments B and C will be counted.

Here is what to know about how to vote and deadlines. All voting information and deadlines comes from Utah’s official website: Vote.Utah.gov.

Utah deadline to register to vote

You can check to see if you are an active registered voter on Utah’s voting website.

If you have moved to a different address, you will need to submit a new voter registration form to update your address.

The deadline to affiliate with a political party has passed, but the deadline to register to vote has not. Utahns have until Oct. 25 to register to vote — your county clerk will need to receive your registration by 5 p.m. on that day.

You can register online, in-person or through a paper registration form. See the state’s official website for more information on how to register to vote. If you miss the deadline to register to vote, you would need to bring two forms of identification to an early voting location or an Election Day voting location to register to vote.

Returning your ballot

Voting in-person at an early voting location or on Election Day. See Utah’s voting website to see where you can vote.

If you plan on mailing back your ballot, it is wise to do so well before the deadline. Your ballot needs to be postmarked by Nov. 4 — the day before Election Day. To postmark your ballot, you would need to go to the post office and get it postmarked. Putting your ballot in the mail does not necessarily guarantee the date your ballot will be post marked.

Some ballots have prepaid postage — it depends on which county you live in. Other ballots do not have prepaid postage. If your ballot does not have prepaid postage, a stamp will suffice. You could also put your ballot in a drop box location. But if you mail your ballot without postage, it will still be delivered to your county clerk.

If you plan on using the drop box location instead of mailing your ballot back, you need to put in the drop box before 8 p.m. on Election Day. You can check on Utah’s voting website to find the drop box closest to you.