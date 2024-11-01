Musical artist Beyoncé, right, and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris embrace on stage during a campaign rally Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Houston, Texas.

As Election Day nears, more and more celebrities are endorsing either former President Donald Trump or Vice President Kamala Harris, and a few stars have joined the candidates on the campaign trail.

Both Trump and Harris are drawing on the power of these celebrity endorsements as they make their final push to win the White House. They’ve invited celebrities to speak or perform at rallies and other campaign events.

Here is a look at some of the celebrities who have supported either Trump or Harris.

Celebrities who support Kamala Harris

Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts expressed support for Harris in September. On Oct. 9, she promoted Harris’ campaign at a rally in Canton, Georgia.

In her speech she “encouraged voters in Canton to have conversations with loved ones about politics and the election,” according to Time.

Lizzo

On Oct. 19, Lizzo joined Harris at an event in Detroit.

The pop singer spoke about how she believes the country is ready for a female president, per Time.

Bruce Springsteen

Bruce Springsteen officially endorsed Harris in early October, and on Oct. 24 he performed at a rally in Clarkston, Georgia.

“I want a president who reveres the Constitution, who does not threaten but wants to protect and guide our great democracy, who believes in the rule of law and the peaceful transfer of power, who will fight for a woman’s right to choose and who wants to create a middle-class economy that will serve all our citizens,” Springsteen said.

The singer also performed at a rally in Pennsylvania on Oct. 28, per Rolling Stone.

Samuel L. Jackson

At the same Georgia rally that Springsteen performed at, actor Samuel L. Jackson spoke in support of Harris.

“She’s running on a proven track record of fighting for the people, standing up to bullies, protecting the most vulnerable and taking on the toughest fights,” Jackson said, according to Time.

Eminem

The rapper Eminem spoke at Harris rally in Detroit, Michigan, on Oct. 22, per Time.

“As most of you know, the city of Detroit and the whole state of Michigan mean a lot to me. And going into this election, the spotlight is on us more than ever, and I think it’s important to use your voice. So I’m encouraging everybody to get out and vote,” Eminem said.

Former President Barack Obama spoke after Eminem that night.

Obama started his speech by reciting the beginning of the rapper’s song “Lose Yourself”.

Stevie Wonder

On Oct. 20, singer Stevie Wonder performed at a “Souls to the Polls” event in Jonesboro, Georgia, throwing his support behind Harris.

He also gave a performance in August at the Democratic National Convention, according to Time.

Beyonce

Beyonce spoke at a Harris rally in Houston, Texas, on Oct. 25, per USA Today.

“I’m not here as a celebrity. I’m not here as a politician. I’m here as a mother,” Beyonce said.

Usher

Usher appeared with Harris at an Atlanta campaign event on Oct. 19.

At the event he encouraged voters to choose “a new generation of leadership,” according to Time.

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion, a rapper, performed at a campaign event for Harris in July.

It was one of the vice president’s first campaign events, per Time.

Magic Johnson

Harris was joined by former NBA player Magic Johnson at a campaign stop in Flint, Michigan.

“Our Black men, we’ve got to get them out to vote,” he said at the event. “Kamala’s opponent promised a lot of things last time to the Black community that he did not deliver on. And we got to make sure we help Black men understand that,” according to Time.

John Legend

On Oct. 28, John Legend performed at a rally in support of Harris at Temple University in Pennsylvania, per Rolling Stone.

The event also featured a performance from Springsteen.

Celebrities who support Donald Trump

Elon Musk

Billionaire Elon Musk, who has been a vocal supporter of Trump throughout the past few months, appeared at a rally for the former president on Oct. 5 in Butler, Pennsylvania, per Time.

“This is no ordinary election,” Musk said, according to Time. “The other side wants to take away your freedom of speech, they want to take away your right to bear arms, they want to take away your right to vote.”

Jason Aldean

The country singer Jason Aldean introduced Trump at a Turning Point PAC rally in Georgia on Oct. 23, per USA Today.

“We need a future where our freedoms are protected, our economy is strong, our children are safe, our borders are secure,” Aldean said, according to Time. “And to me that leader is none other than the 45th President of the United States, Mr. Donald J Trump.”

Zachary Levi

On Sept. 28, Actor Zachary Levi made an appearance with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard at a Trump event in Dearborn, Michigan.

Levi said, “We are going to take back this country. We are going to make it great again. We are going to make it healthy again.”

Dr. Phil

Dr. Phil gave a speech at a rally for Trump at Madison Square Garden in New York City, per Deadline.

In his speech, he criticized bullies and spoke against hate.

Antonio Brown

Former NFL player Antonio Brown spoke at a Trump rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, on Oct. 19, per Time.

Le’Veon Bell

Another former NFL player, Le’Veon Bell, joined Brown at the Trump rally in Pennsylvania.

Brett Favre

As previously reported by the Deseret News, on Oct. 30, former NFL quarterback Brett Favre spoke at a rally for Trump in Wisconsin.

“It would be insane to give Kamala four more years in office. It’s time to bench Kamala and put in the star quarterback—Donald Trump,” Farve said, according to Time.

Dennis Quaid

On Oct. 12, actor Dennis Quaid spoke at a rally for Trump in Coachella, California.

“It’s time to pick a side,” Quaid said. “Are we going to be a nation that stands for the Constitution or for TikTok? Are we going to be a nation of law and order or wide open borders?”

Danica Patrick

Danica Patrick, a former Nascar and Indycar driver, joined Sen. JD Vance at a North Carolina rally to endorse the Republican ticket, per Deadline.

“I’ve never voted before, but this time around I have to vote. It’s too important,” Patrick said.

Kodak Black

The rapper Kodak Black appeared at a Trump campaign rally in New York.

The rapper was pardoned by Trump on the former president’s last day in office, per Deadline.

Hulk Hogan

Former professional wrestler Hulk Hogan endorsed Trump at the Republican National Convention.

While there, he spoke about the assassination attempt against Trump and ripped off his shirt, a signature move from his wrestling days.