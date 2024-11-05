The U.S. Capitol, is seen on sunrise in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024.

Democratic control of the U.S. Senate is on the line Tuesday, with Republicans hoping to capture seats held by Democrats — or in the case of West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democrat-turned-independent who still caucuses with Democrats.

Manchin’s seat was won Tuesday night by Republican Gov. Jim Justice. Incumbent Republican Sen. Rick Scott won against his Democratic challenger, Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, in Florida.

Along with Manchin, independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema in Arizona, is also not running for another term. The race to replace her in Arizona — between Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego and Republican Kari Lake — is closer.

Only a third of Senate seats are up for grabs every two years, and this year Democrats are defending 23 seats, while Republicans are only defending 11 seats.

States with close races include Montana, Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Nevada — which all have Democratic incumbents. Races to watch with Republican incumbents include Nebraska and Texas, where Republican Sens. Ted Cruz and Deb Fischer, are in surprisingly close races.

This story will be updated.