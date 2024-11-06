Mike Kennedy, running for Utah’s 3rd Congressional District, poses for a portrait at the Deseret News office in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 29, 2024. Kennedy was elected to the U.S. House on Tuesday, Nov., 5, 2024.

State Sen. Mike Kennedy now has one more thing to add to his resume. The practicing physician, trained lawyer, former state representative and current state senator was promoted by Utah voters from the state Capitol in Salt Lake City to Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday.

Kennedy, R-Alpine, defeated his Democratic opponent to fill the open seat being left by Rep. John Curtis, who won Utah’s open U.S. Senate seat to replace Sen. Mitt Romney. As a member of Congress, Kennedy says he will utilize his humble background and unique skill set to solve problems rather than score political points.

When Kennedy enters office in January, his area of representation will increase from northern Utah County to include southeastern Salt Lake County, and all of eastern Utah, from Vernal down to Blanding.

Here’s what you need to know about Utah’s newest member of the U.S. House of Representatives.

What is Kennedy’s background?

Kennedy was born in Lansing, Michigan, where he was raised in what he describes as a “single-parent, poverty-stricken home.”

Kennedy received a bachelor’s degree from Brigham Young University before serving a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Arizona.

Kennedy subsequently received a medical degree at Michigan State University and then a degree in law from BYU Law School.

Kennedy now works as a family practice physician in Lindon with Premier Family Medical.

What is Kennedy’s record?

Kennedy entered public service in 2013, representing state House District 27. He ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. Senate against Mitt Romney in 2018 before returning to the Legislature in 2020 by winning a special election for Utah Senate District 21.

As a lawmaker, Kennedy has focused on health care legislation, including bills to address licensure reform, the state Medicaid budget and transgender treatments for minors.

In 2023, Kennedy sponsored a successful bill to ban sex reassignment surgeries for minors, to pause hormonal treatments for new child patients and to review the medical evidence surrounding these treatments.

What are Kennedy’s goals?

At the federal level, Kennedy said he will prioritize health care reform to decrease the burden Medicare and Medicaid place on the national debt while improving services.

Kennedy said he will dedicate himself to securing federal money for big infrastructure projects in Utah ahead of the 2034 Olympics.

Kennedy is committed to support Ukraine in stopping Russia by allowing the eastern European country to buy U.S. weapons.

Kennedy has vowed to continue Curtis’ focus on energy innovation as he represents the 3rd District, which includes the oil-rich Uintah Basin and coal-heavy Carbon County.

During the general election stretch of his campaign, Kennedy was criticized for his full throated endorsement of former President Donald Trump. Kennedy pitched himself as a legislative problem solver, willing to work with anybody of any party to find solutions on debt, welfare and immigration.

Kennedy previously told the Deseret News that he views the central problem in America is unresponsive elected officials out of touch with the needs of regular citizens. He said he would try to counter inflationary trends affecting the cost of living by being a responsible steward of taxpayer funds.