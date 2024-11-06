In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy talks with Ukrainian journalists in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Oct. 21, 2024.

The once and future president of the United States, Donald J. Trump, was receiving congratulatory messages from around the globe Wednesday morning as his election became the international story of the day.

X posts formed a river of laudatory remarks and pledges to work with the U.S. as Trump again prepares to assume America’s executive role.

Noting what he called an “impressive election victory,” Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted that he appreciates the president-elect’s “commitment to ‘peace through strength’ approach in global affairs. This is exactly the principle that can practically bring just peace in Ukraine closer. I am hopeful that we will put it into action together.” He also predicted an “era of a strong United States of America under President Trump’s decisive leadership. We rely on continued strong bipartisan support for Ukraine in the United States.”

The X post from Israel’s prime minister took the form of a short letter to the Trumps: “Dear Donald and Melania Trump, Congratulations on history’s greatest comeback! Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America. This is a huge victory! In true friendship, yours, Benjamin and Sara Netanyahu.”

“Congratulations to Donald Trump on being elected President of the United States,” wrote Canada’s Justin Trudeau. The prime minister called the friendship between the U.S. and its neighbor to the north “the envy of the world. I know President Trump and I will work together to create more opportunity, prosperity and security for both our nations.”

Hungarian Foreign Minister Viktor Orbán wrote on X that Trump’s win is “the biggest comeback in U.S. political history,” and called it a “much-needed victory for the world.”

President Emmanuel Macron of France posted in French, “Ready to work together as we have done for four years. With your conviction and with mine. With respect and ambition. For more peace and prosperity.

North Atlantic Treaty Organization Secretary General Mark Rutte posted of the election that “his leadership will again be key to keeping our Alliance strong. I look forward to working with him again to advance peace through strength though #NATO.”

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X: “Heartiest congratulations my friend @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory. As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership. Together, let’s work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability and prosperity.”

Meanwhile, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni wrote that Italy and the U.S. are “sister nations linked by an unshakable alliance, common values and a historic friendship,” adding it is a “strategic bond which I am sure we will now strengthen even further.”

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre posted on X, calling the U.S. “Norway’s most important partner and ally. I look forward to continuing to strengthen our relationship with the new Trump administration.”

“I congratulate @realDonaldTrump on his election as US President,” reads the post from German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. “For a long time, Germany and the US have been working together successfully promoting prosperity and freedom on both sides of the Atlantic. We will continue to do so for the wellbeing of our citizens.”

Not all of the congratulations were X posts.

According to ABC News, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas provided his congratulations in a statement that read, “We will remain steadfast in our commitment to peace and we are confident that the United States will support, under your leadership, the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people.”

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer issued a statement that noted a “historic election victory,” and said that “I look forward to working with you in the years ahead. As the closest of allies, we stand shoulder to shouder in defense of our shared values of freedom, democracy and enterprise.”

Not all the messages were congratulatory, either. ABC News quoted Iranian spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani, who during a press conference said that Iran is “not too worried about Trump being elected,” noting “there was not much difference between” Trump and Harris.

Ndindi Nyoro, who is part of Kenya’s governing coalition, wrote on Facebook that “Republican policies have always been better for Africa & the Global South.” But while congratulating Trump on being the 45th and 47th president, Nyoro also wrote that “the outgoing Administration raised the FED rate for 11 consecutive times pouring cold water to all other Economies of the World. Going forward, the USA must responsibly exercise its power given the Primacy of the Dollar as the reserve currency. Their domestic cough and sneeze must not always cause a cold to other Countries.”

Asked about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s thoughts on the U.S. election, spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said he was “not aware of the president’s plans to congratulate Trump.” He added, per ABC News, “Let’s not forget that we are talking about the unfriendly country that is both directly and indirectly involved in a war against our state.”

The Associated Press quoted Peskov as saying U.S. and Russia relations have hit the “lowest point in history.”

AP also reported that the Chinese government said the Trump victory won’t change its approach to relationships with the U.S. “We will continue to view and handle China-U.S. relations in accordance with the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and cooperation for win-win,” said foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning.

