The Utah Republican Party endorsed Florida Sen. Rick Scott for U.S. Senate majority leader on Tuesday.

Utah GOP Chair Rob Axson, National Committeeman Brad Bonham and National Committeewoman Kim Coleman, weighed in on the competitive race for Senate leadership hours before Utah Sen. Mike Lee moderated a closed-door forum with the candidates ahead of Wednesday’s secret-ballot vote.

“We believe that the United States Senate will play a unique role in helping deliver the mandate Americans have entrusted to President Trump,” Axson, Bonham and Coleman said in a press release. “While each of the Senators who have put forth their names is a decent man who will support Trump’s agenda, Senator Scott stands uniquely in his ability to match the moment and be the partner President Trump deserves.”

National Results See National results update in real time Results Here

Many allies of President-elect Donald Trump have united behind Scott as the figure they say is most willing to fast track Trump’s choices on policy and personnel. The other two contenders for the top Senate spot are Senate Republican Whip John Thune of South Dakota and Thune’s predecessor as the party’s No. 2 man, Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas

While Trump has refrained from putting his finger on the scale for any candidate, some within his inner circle, like Elon Musk, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., and Tucker Carlson, have ignited an internet firestorm in recent days with their endorsements of Scott and their condemnation of his opponents.

Who will lead the Senate under Trump?

Thune and Cornyn are seen as heavy favorites to replace outgoing Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell, R-K.Y., because of their experience with Senate leadership, legislative negotiations and campaign fundraising.

Whereas Thune and Cornyn each entered the Senate two decades ago and have broken fundraising records as they’ve navigated the top levels of GOP leadership, Scott was elected to the Senate in 2018 and is known for overseeing the unsuccessful 2022 midterms as chair of the Senate campaign arm.

However, some on the right view Scott as the only candidate with the ideological commitment, and the loyalty to Trump, to implement procedural reforms to speed through Trump’s cabinet appointments and avert crises on the national debt and southern border.

“We now have a moment where the American people have entrusted the Republican Party and Donald Trump to deliver on the promises made,” the Utah GOP endorsement said. “This will take a resolve not often found in the modern-day bickering of Washington, DC. Our future will reflect the choices made these next few years to meet our country’s many challenges.”

Utah’s senior senator and senator-elect have found themselves at the center of this debate. Lee, as the spokesperson for conservative senators calling for changes to Senate processes, and Rep. John Curtis, as a new member whose vote may be up for grabs.

Lee has not endorsed a specific candidate this time around but he has outlined a series of reforms he wants candidates to adopt to gain the support of the Senate Steering Committee, a group of 15-20 conservative senators that Lee chairs.

The demands, intended to increase the influence of individual senators over Senate leaders, include creating a binding budget schedule, crafting concrete policy goals for the GOP caucus and carving out four weeks to debate and amend spending packages.

In a letter sent to Senate colleagues less than a week before Trump reclaimed the White House and Republicans retook Senate control, Lee signaled he would take a very visible role in the leadership battle by officiating a question and answer session between majority leader hopefuls and Senate members, including senators-elect like Curtis, who has represented Utah’s 3rd Congressional District since 2017.

In an interview with the Deseret News, and again in a video post on Monday, Curtis said the central factor to his vote is the ability to unite the diverse set of Republican factions to achieve real progress on issues like border security and deficit reduction.

Curtis pushed back against allegations that Thune and Cornyn were less conservative or not willing to work with Trump. More important than partisan signaling, is an emphasis on bridging intrapartisan divides, Curtis said.