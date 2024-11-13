Rep. Blake Moore, R-Utah, talks to members of the media as he waits for election results outside of the Governor’s Mansion in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024.

KEY POINTS Rep. Blake Moore is reelected as the vice chair of the House Republican Conference.

Moore decided against seeking the fourth-ranked leadership position in the House.

Moore hopes Congress will address the expiring Trump-era tax cuts by extending or making them permanent.

Rep. Blake Moore was reelected as the vice chair of the House Republican Conference on Wednesday.

“My team and I have worked hard over the last year to support each and every member and their staff to promote an optimistic, productive, and unified message that meets Americans where they are and shares our conservative agenda for a better future,” said Moore in a statement.

“I look forward to serving with the House Republican leadership team as we build on our success and demonstrate to the American people that we are a strong, dynamic conference that will deliver policies that make our nation more free, safe, prosperous, and strong.”

Among his array of duties as vice chair, the Ogden native is responsible for organizing daily one-minute speeches from conference members and assisting the conference chair with party messaging.

Behind Blake Moore’s decision to not run for Republican Conference chair

After Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., the House conference chair, accepted a position as President-elect Donald Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations, Moore reportedly explored a bid for the fourth-ranking leadership position in the House. He decided against it, saying he was focused on getting reelected as vice chair.

Michigan Rep. Lisa McClain, who earned Moore’s backing, will replace Stefanik. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., were also reelected to their positions.

In an appearance on KSL Radio’s “Inside Sources,” Moore said although it was a tough decision not to run to replace Stefanik, he believes it was the right one.

During his two terms in Congress, Moore has quickly moved up the ranks in the House. Not only is he a part of leadership, Moore also sits on the powerful Ways and Means, and Budget Committees. Since Election Day, his position has only improved.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Associated Press’ election tracker showed House Republicans were one seat short of capturing a majority. With 10 races waiting to be called, the GOP is inches away from regaining control of the lower chamber. Several other news organizations, including CNN and ABC, have called enough races to say Republicans will maintain control of the House.

Republicans also flipped Senate seats this election, and will take control of the upper chamber.

What to expect from the Republican-controlled Congress?

Moore says he is motivated to use his position to address the Trump-era tax cuts set to expire next year.

The Utah representative noted that Trump had success with tax policy, and the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, which reformed the tax code. In conversation with KSL Radio hosts Taylor Morgan and Rusty Cannon, Moore painted a picture of what to expect from Congress next year.

He said that while Republicans have the trifecta, they will push to extend and make permanent TCJA provisions, and substantially slash mandatory spending.

“You’ve got to look at our big, huge (federal) programs that exist,” Moore said, before noting that during his first administration Trump “was a little reluctant to make some of those big spending cuts.”

“He wanted to do economic growth, which is great, but he was worried about his first reelection with budgets across the board,” Moore said. This earned Trump pushback from conservatives like former Rep. Paul Ryan, who advocated for bigger cuts.

“Given that it would be President Trump’s second term, he’s less concerned about having to go through a whole reelection fight,” Moore added.

Despite the cards in the GOP’s favor, Trump’s agenda can be stymied by the members of his own party, the Utah representative said.

“Some of the folks that are professing to be something like his biggest supporters over the last few years were perhaps his biggest thorn,” Moore said.

“President Trump had a far more reasonable approach to actual immigration reform, not even just border security, but some, you know, hardliners, they wouldn’t even budge and forced him to do more executive orders, which is not the best way to go about doing it,” Moore said. Laws passed through Congress are more permanent, and comprehensive, and include the necessary checks and balances, he said.