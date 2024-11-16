Republican Arizona U.S. Senate candidate Kari Lake lost against Rep. Ruben Gallego in last week’s election. The race was called earlier this week, but while Lake hasn’t conceded yet the latest video from her campaign may be as close as she comes to admitting defeat.

In the two-minute clip uploaded to X, Lake thanks Arizonas for backing her and President-elect Donald Trump. “I can’t thank you enough for that. It was a movement of love for family, for Arizona and for America,” she said.

“As for me? Well, I can say for certain that truth will never stop mattering to me,” Lake continued. “You will never stop mattering to me. These memories that we’ve made together will never go away. They will grow sweeter over time and I will never stop fighting for the state I love.”

Did Kari Lake lose by a narrow margin?

As of late Friday, Gallego was ahead by almost 80,000 votes, with an estimated 86,000 unprocessed ballots remaining. In the swing state of Arizona, razor-close elections are common. This time around, President-elect Trump won Arizona by more than 185,000 votes, garnering 52.2% support. Lake also lost by a slim margin, but despite her unsuccessful campaign, Republicans won control of the U.S. Senate.

Lake hasn’t indicated if she plans to take legal action against the state’s election officials, as she did over the results of the 2022 gubernatorial race.

“For 30 years you trusted me to bring the news into your homes, to tell you the truth,” Lake said. “About three years ago, I walked away from a seven figure contract in the fake news because I couldn’t lie to you. What good is money if it comes at the cost of your soul?”

What’s next for Kari Lake?

Lake, a former news anchor, did not say what’s next for her. But she made one promise: “I will never stop fighting for the state I love,” Lake said.

A Phoenix political expert, Stan Barnes of Copper State Consulting, in an interview with KTAR speculated that this isn’t the last time Lake will be in the public eye.

She could run for office again, should another opportunity arise, get plucked to serve under the Trump White House’s communication team, or return to the world of news as a commentator, Barnes said.

“She seems to be full of ambition and seems to be unbowed about two very high-profile losses at a statewide level,” he added. “Maybe she’ll retrench and do something less than statewide.”