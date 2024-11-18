Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., right, talks with Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., during the eighth vote in the House chamber as the House meets for the third day to elect a speaker and convene the 118th Congress in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y. said there are no issues between him and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and that she isn’t undermining the Democratic House leadership.

“Speaker Emerita Pelosi has been incredibly respectful of the entire leadership team,” he said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” Sunday, adding that “it’s an honor to stand on the shoulders” of the first woman speaker in Congress. Pelosi has served in House leadership since 2007.

Denying the reports, Jeffries said the current House leadership is laser-focused on issues pertinent to working- and middle-class Americans, and that means building “a healthy and affordable economy.”

His comments come after Axios reported Friday that a senior Democratic representative said about Pelosi, “She needs to take a seat,” and that “making scattershot comments is not just unhelpful, it’s damaging.” Another lawmaker, a member of the Black Caucus, said Pelosi isn’t respectful of Jeffries. If there is tension brewing between past and present leadership, Jeffries and Pelosi are keeping it away from the public eye. But the former House speaker hasn’t held back from blaming President Joe Biden.

Did Pelosi blame Biden for Democrats’ loss?

Pelosi has faced scrutiny over her remarks amid her press tour since the Democrats’ defeat in the general election, which she pinned on President Biden.

“Had the president gotten out sooner, there may have been other candidates in the race,” she told The New York Times. “The anticipation was that, if the president were to step aside, that there would be an open primary.”

Pelosi added, “Kamala (Harris), I think, still would have won, but she may have been stronger, having taken her case to the public sooner.”

After Biden stepped aside following the debate with President-elect Donald Trump, reports revealed Pelosi exerted pressure on Biden and played an influential role in the decision.

But the California representative denies her involvement. In an appearance on CBS News in early August, she said, “I did not call one person.”

What did Jeffries say about Biden?

But unlike Pelosi, Jeffries did not point fingers at Biden and is standing by the sitting president.

Jeffries, who recently published “The ABCs of Democracy,” an illustrated children’s book, dodged the question when asked if Biden should have dropped out of the race sooner.

“I think that President Biden will go down in history as one of the most consequential presidents of all time and I was thankful for all the work we were able to do together. He did make the decision — it was a selfless decision — to pass the torch to Vice President Kamala Harris and she ran with it and did the best job she could under incredibly challenging circumstances and a little over 100 days,” he said. “She came close, but we fell short.”

Jeffries appeared more interested in asking broader questions about what Trump got right, and where the Democratic Party can improve.

“The incoming president throughout the campaign promised the American people that we would have the best economy, the best border security and the best administration possible,” Jeffries said. “The question that has to be asked is this the best that we can do?”

Despite her sharp statements toward the sitting president, Pelosi said she strongly backs Jeffries. She told the Times Jeffries “will be speaker,” eventually, if not now, and that “he did a masterful job in New York in this election.” Democrats flipped three House seats in his home state.

Republicans hold a one-seat majority in the House, but five races are still undecided, so the scope of their control may grow, per Fox News.