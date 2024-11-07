President Joe Biden speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024.

President Joe Biden congratulated his successor, President-elect Donald Trump, and promised a “peaceful and orderly transition of power” during a speech Thursday morning.

Speaking from the White House Rose Garden, Biden said he has directed his entire administration to work with Trump’s team to ensure a smooth transition.

“We accept the choice the country made,” Biden said. “I’ve said many times: you can’t love your country only when you win.”

Biden, who abandoned his own efforts to seek reelection in late July, praised Vice President Kamala Harris for running an “inspiring” campaign. Harris conceded the election Wednesday, congratulating Trump and encouraging her followers to accept the results of the election.

“(Harris) has a great character, true character,” Biden said. “She gave her whole heart and effort. She and her entire team should be proud of the campaign they ran.”

The result of the election, Biden said, should “rest the question about the integrity of the American electoral system.” Trump, who lost the 2020 election to Biden, never formally conceded the race, and he continues to suggest the result was fraudulent.

“It is honest, it is fair and it is transparent and it can be trusted, win or lose,” Biden said of the country’s electoral system.

On Wednesday, Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung said that Biden called Trump “to congratulate him on his victory and extended an invitation to the White House to ensure a smooth transition between the current administration and the incoming administration.”

Trump “looks forward to the meeting, which will take place shortly, and very much appreciated the call,” Cheung said in a statement.

Biden said he has overseen a “historic presidency,” noting the legislation he signed to revamp American infrastructure and rebuild the post-pandemic economy.

“Together, we’ve changed America for the better,” Biden said. “Now we have 74 days to finish the term. Let’s make every day count. That’s the responsibility we have to the American people.”