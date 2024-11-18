Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) scores a touchdown during a game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

The so-called “Trump dance” is taking the NFL by storm.

Several players celebrated touchdowns or other big plays over the weekend with renditions of President-elect Donald Trump’s signature dance step, including Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers and Tennessee Titans wide receive Calvin Ridley.

“I’ve seen everyone do it,” Bowers told USA Today after showing off his moves Sunday.

What is the Trump dance?

The Trump dance stems from Trump’s work on the campaign trail.

During rallies, Trump would often do a quirky dance on stage, leading to viral video clips.

The Trump dance involves clenching your hands into fists at your side and then punching your arms out one at a time. Your full body should sway back and forth as your arms move.

USA Today describes it as a “stiff boogie.”

Trump dance videos

NFL players aren’t the only athletes getting in on the Trump dance trend.

Trump’s signature moves have also popped up in college football games, during an LPGA tournament and at Saturday’s UFC heavyweight title bout, which Trump attended.

Fighter Jon Jones, who did the Trump dance after winning the title belt, let Trump hold the belt amid his celebrations, per The Washington Post.

Here are some of the sports-related Trump dance clips making the rounds on social media.