Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee is among the list of lawmakers poised to take over the chairmanship of various committees after Republicans took back control of the U.S. Senate in the election earlier this month.

Lee, in a post on Tuesday, said, “Humbled and honored to take the gavel as the next Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee.”

“Time to get to work and unleash American energy,” he said. This will mark Lee’s first time leading a major committee since he was elected to the Senate in 2010. He was previously chairman of the Joint Economic Committee.

Lee was congratulated by Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, and by Utah Sen.-elect John Curtis, who will join Lee in the Senate in January.

“I’m thrilled to see Utah’s senior Senator Mike Lee, as the new chair of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee. With his leadership, I believe we can make significant strides in ensuring open access to our public lands, expanding energy opportunities, unlocking critical mineral resources, and safeguarding Utah’s treasured landscapes for generations to come,” Curtis said in a post on X.

Cox also congratulated Lee and said, “Our country will benefit greatly from your leadership as we gear up for a new age of energy abundance.”

The Natural Resources Committee’s top Republican, ranking member John Barrasso, R-Wyo., got a promotion last week and will serve as the Senate majority whip, leaving the door open for Lee.

The Utah senator will replace outgoing Sen. Joe Manchin, I-W.V., as the chair of the committee, which oversees matters related to energy and mineral resources.

Lee reportedly landed on Trump’s short list for U.S. attorney general but he told the Deseret News he was happy to stay in the Senate.

“I have the job I want,” Lee said. “And I look forward to working in the next Congress and with President Trump and his team to implement his agenda and the reform agenda that Republicans have offered and campaigned on, and it’s going to be an exciting time. We’ve got a lot of work to do.”

Former Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz received the nomination for the role of attorney general, although it’s unclear if he can be confirmed. Lee told the Deseret News Trump’s cabinet picks represent the ideas that Trump won on.

“Millions of Americans gave President Trump a mandate to govern, and I look forward to swiftly confirming his nominees so they can start working for the American people,” Lee said.

Lee has opposed the federal government’s ownership of public lands, including the national monument designation for Grand Staircase-Escalante and Bears Ears. During the Biden administration, Lee has argued against the White House’s energy policies and the halting of oil and gas drilling.

Politico’s Joshua Siegel reported Lee plans to hire Wendy Baig, the chief counsel on a Senate Judiciary subcommittee, as the staff director for the energy committee. She has previously worked with Lee on the Judiciary Committee and served as the Senate Steering Committee’s executive director when Lee was chair.

Apart from Lee, Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas will helm the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, and Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky will chair the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

Curtis told reporters last week he wants to get on the Environment and Public Works Committee, saying it would be “a nice complement to Utah,” as Axios reported. He also expressed an interest in the banking and commerce committee.