Released hostage Ilana Gritzewsky, center, whose boyfriend, Matan Zangauker, is held hostage by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, stands with Matan's family at a march to call on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to make a deal to free their loved ones, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, May 8, 2024.

President-elect Donald Trump said if the hostages aren’t released before his inauguration, then “there will be ALL HELL TO PAY in the Middle East.”

Trump posted this message Monday on Truth Social.

If the hostages aren’t released by Jan. 20, Trump also there would be hell to pay “for those in charge who perpetrated these atrocities against Humanity.”

“Those responsible will be hit harder than anybody has been hit in the long and storied History of the United States of America,” continued Trump. “RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW!”

Trump’s post comes hours after the Israel Defense Forces confirmed the death of 21-year-old Omer Neutra. Neutra, an Israeli-American from New York, served as a platoon commander in the Armored Corps. The IDF said he was killed on Oct. 7, 2023, and his body was held hostage.

The United Jewish Federation of Utah expressed heartbreak at the news of his death and said the community feels his loss personally.

“Along with the entire Jewish community, we have stood with the Neutras as they have worked tirelessly to secure his release,” said the released from the organization. “For 422 days, we have waited for the return of all the hostages. It is long past due that Hamas release them, and they come home.”

President Joe Biden issued a statement after Neutra’s death was confirmed saying he and first lady Jill Biden were “devastated and outraged” to hear Neutra was killed.

“And to all the families of those still held hostage: We see you. We are with you. And I will not stop working to bring your loved ones back home where they belong,” said Biden.

Over the weekend, the terrorist group Hamas released a video of Israeli-American Edan Alexander who was kidnapped on Oct. 7 and has been held hostage since. According to Axios, Alexander said he didn’t want to die and called upon Trump to help get him released.

“We implore President-elect Trump to work with President Biden and Prime Minister (Benjamin) Netanyahu and immediately secure a deal to bring every hostage home,” said Alexander’s parents, according to Axios. They said “every passing hour dims the prospect of their survival.”