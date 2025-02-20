On the one-month anniversary of President Donald Trump’s inauguration, Vice President JD Vance touted the administration’s accomplishments, during his remarks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Washington, D.C., on Thursday.

The conference, which in recent years has become a destination for fans of MAGA, features several top-level Trump administration appointees in prominent speaking roles over its three days. Trump is expected to speak at CPAC on Saturday.

During his remarks, Vance said Trump runs a tight ship.

“He always asks, ‘What have we done today? What are we going to do tomorrow? What are we going to do next week?’ Because I think he realizes this is a special moment in time,” the vice president said.

Vance spent some time in France and Germany last week. His remarks at the Munich Security Conference sparked concern in Europe, but CPAC attendees gave him a standing ovation.

Earlier in the day, former British Prime Minister Liz Truss said she thought Vance’s criticism of European speech laws was “right.”

“Europe’s governments — especially Britain’s — are treating George Orwell’s 1984 like an instruction manual,” she said.

CPAC attendees give Vance a standing ovation for his finer-wagging speech in Munich

In his remarks in Germany, Vance drew criticism after not mentioning Ukraine and its ongoing war with Russia, while he called out several American allies — like Belgium, Sweden, the U.K. and Scotland — for moving away from “fundamental values.”

Related VP Vance sends strong message to world leaders against political censorship and mass migration

According to him, Europe’s biggest adversaries aren’t China or Russia, but the threats from within, like mass migration, and censorship.

At CPAC, Vance said, “Glad you guys liked it. Not everyone liked it,” referring to the Munich remarks, as the crowd cheered. “I will take a standing ovation for a speech I already gave.”

He explained, “The point that I try to make to our European friends — and I think that they’re our friends, I believe that. I know that President Trump does — that friendship is based on shared values."

Since his return from the European tour, the U.S. and Russia have formally begun talks to reach a ceasefire deal, while so far leaving Ukrainian leaders on the sidelines. The discussions come three years after the war started when Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

“We’re on the cusp of peace in Europe for the first time in three years, because we have leadership from the Oval Office, and we haven’t had it in four years,” Vance said.

Aside from remarking on the state of global diplomatic affairs, the vice president’s appearance Thursday served another purpose.

What did Vance say about his faith?

As The New York Times notes, Vance, a regular at CPAC since entering politics in 2022 to run for a Senate seat in Ohio, eloquently speaks about his faith and family life.

Mercedes Schlapp, a former Trump administration official associated with the organizers of CPAC, asked Vance, a devout Catholic, the role faith played in his daily life.

“The Son of God became man, died, and raised Himself from the dead. That is the fundamental tenet of the Christian faith,” the vice president said. “There are much more terrible things than just losing one’s life. ... You could lose one’s soul.”

He continued: “Whether it’s fighting for the unborn or fighting for peace and security for our citizens, I want us to be the kind of society where my kids can grow up to be virtuous.”

What did Vance say about abortion?

On abortion, Vance said the Trump administration hopes “to make it easier for young moms and young dads to choose life, to start families and to bring new life into the world.”

The vice president also shared advice he recently received from his wife, Usha: “You should be nicer on social media,” Vance said his wife told him. And while he called it “good advice,” he made no promises to follow it.

The second lady also advised Vance to not let others filter him out, especially in the world of politics, led by consultants, pollsters and media professionals. “Usha just said, ‘Just be yourself. Be authentic.’”

“And that’s why we take our kids everywhere, and that’s why I’m not afraid to make a joke on social media, even if it’s sometimes a dad joke,” Vance added. “I think that’s President Trump’s superpower in American politics.”