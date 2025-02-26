Rep. Brady Brammer, R-Highland, presents in the Senate building in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. A new resolution out from Brammer at the Utah State Legislature would recognize loneliness as a critical public health priority and, to that end, establish the Utah Community Health Day on the last Saturday of April.

The United States is experiencing a loneliness epidemic, and though Utah is widely-regarded as one of the nation’s happiest states, data from the Utah Department of Health and Human Services indicates that feelings of social isolation in Utah have rocketed in recent years.

Last year, Axios indicated that at least 42.5% of Utahns report feeling lonely at least sometimes — compared to the national average of about 40.3%.

A new resolution from Sen. Brady Brammer at the Utah State Legislature would recognize loneliness as a critical public health priority and, to that end, establish the Utah Community Health Day on the last Saturday of April.

Brammer, R-Pleasant Grove, called his resolution a “friendly, happy” bill that addresses a growing epidemic of loneliness and social isolation in Utah.

Who’s feeling lonely — and why?

The COVID-19 pandemic had a noticeable effect on social interactions, disrupting businesses, governments, religious services and social functions. Though it has abated, it drew attention to the the loneliness epidemic, which started years prior.

“We are seeing dramatic declines in the amount of time people are spending together,” said Brad Wilcox, director of the National Marriage Project at the University of Virginia and a senior fellow of the Institute for Family Studies. Wilcox is also a contributor to the Deseret News.

Loneliness is increasingly coming for young adults. Harvard researchers found that 61% of young adults report loneliness “frequently or all the time,” compared to 24% of adults aged 55-65. On the other end of the spectrum, loneliness has long haunted the elderly, who more often than young people have suffered the loss of spouses and friends while also sending their children off to start their own lives.

Wilcox cited increasing technology use, including social media and the comparisons that can result from spending time on it, as a possible cause for increasing loneliness.

“(Regardless of the cause), Americans who are living more isolated lives are actually more likely to be vulnerable to things like heart attacks and suicide and drug overdoses, et cetera,” he said. “So, you know, we are, as Aristotle said, social animals ... we are more likely to flourish when we spend time with friends and family members and even strangers.”

Loneliness can be deadly, according to research done at Brigham Young University. It can worsen inflammation, cognitive decline, depression and immune system decline. It can even usher in dementia in the elderly.

Combating loneliness with Utah Community Health Day

In 2023, the United States Surgeon General formally identified loneliness and social isolation as an urgent public health issue.

“Social connection is as fundamental to our mental and physical health as food, water and sleep,” stated the Surgeon General at the time, Dr. Vivek Murthy, who completed his second term as U.S. Surgeon General in January 2025.

“In other words, social connection is critical to our human experience. We are literally hard-wired to connect to others,” he said.

The resolution introduced in Utah, SCR4, “urges individuals to prioritize building positive relationships and fostering social connection.”

To that end, it establishes Utah Community Health Day, a day “dedicated to fostering social connection, reducing loneliness and social isolation and promoting overall well-being through community events, volunteer opportunities and neighborhood gatherings.”

“This encourages people to get out into the community, love one another, celebrate one another and communicate with one another,” Brammer told the Utah State Senate.

Wilcox supported the work already done by members of the Utah State Legislature, including Community Health Day, saying that strengthening family and civil society was the best approach.

He said that Americans most resilient to loneliness tend to be ones who attend church and live with family members.

“When it comes to addressing the challenge of isolation and loneliness ... it’s a challenge in terms of strengthening family and civil society,” he said.

He also endorsed the Utah State Legislature’s work to reduce cellphone usage in schools, including SB178, which bans phones and smart watches from public school classrooms across the state.