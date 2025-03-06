Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, shouts as President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 4, 2025.

WASHINGTON — The House formally reprimanded a Democratic lawmaker who interrupted President Donald Trump’s address to Congress earlier this week, with a number of fellow House Democrats joining in to rebuke their colleague.

Lawmakers voted 224-198 to censure Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, with 10 Democrats joining all Republicans in backing the measure. A censure resolution is largely symbolic as it holds no real consequences, but it is often used to publicly admonish a lawmaker for their actions.

Shortly after the vote, Green stood at the front of the House chamber as Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., read the censure resolution aloud. Green was joined by several Democrats, who began singing the “We Shall Overcome” gospel song.

Green escorted from Trump speech

Shortly after Trump began his speech on Tuesday, Green stood up from his seat, shaking his cane and yelling that the president has “no mandate” to defund Medicaid — borrowing from a phrase Republicans often use referring to the GOP agenda after winning both chambers of Congress and the White House in 2024. Republicans yelled back at Green to quiet down, attempting to drown out his remarks with chants of “USA! USA!”

Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, left, shouts as President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. | Win McNamee

But Green refused to relent even after the cheers subsided, prompting Johnson to order the sergeant-at-arms to remove him from the chamber.

Green’s outburst came after Democratic leaders advised their members not to protest Trump’s speech, arguing it was better to let Trump defend and tout the policies they believe are harmful to the American people. However, a number of Democrats chose to protest in their own ways, albeit more subtly than Green.

Some Democrats opted to hold signs throughout Trump’s speech with messages such as “Musk Steals,” “Save Medicaid,” and “Protect Veterans.” When Trump would make certain claims, some Democrats would hold up signs that read: “Lies” or “That’s a lie!”

Others simply walked out in the middle of the address.

Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, is removed from the chamber as President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. | Win McNamee

Conservative lawmakers were quick to punish Green for his interruptions, with at least three Republican lawmakers introducing their own version of a censure resolution. GOP leaders chose to advance the resolution introduced by Rep. Dan Newhouse, a member of the self-described pragmatic Main Street Caucus.